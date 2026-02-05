Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Fasano Assumes Responsibility as Command Chief of the 109th Airlift Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Tuller | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Fasano officially assumes duties as command chief of the 109th Airlift Wing during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the 109th Airlift Wing, Jan. 31, 2026. As the wing’s senior enlisted leader, Fasano is responsible for advising the wing commander on matters affecting the enlisted force, setting standards and ensuring Airmen are prepared to support the mission at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Tuller) see less | View Image Page

SCOTIA, N.Y. — Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Fasano assumed responsibility as command chief of the 109th Airlift Wing during a ceremony at Stratton Air National Guard Base on Jan. 31, 2026.

As the wing’s senior enlisted leader, Fasano advises the wing commander on matters affecting the enlisted force, sets standards and ensures Airmen are prepared to support the mission at home and abroad.

“It’s a humbling feeling,” Fasano said. “The responsibility that comes with this position weighs heavily on me. My role is to set the tone for the enlisted force, make sure their voices are heard and help prepare Airmen and their families for whatever the future may hold.”

Fasano brings a diverse military and civilian background to the role. He began his military career in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, serving with the 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at Fort Myer, Virginia. The Old Guard is the Army’s official ceremonial unit and escort to the president, and it also provides security for Washington, D.C., during times of national emergency or civil disturbance.

During his time there, Fasano conducted joint service ceremonies and military funerals.

He later volunteered to serve as a Tomb Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, an experience he described as the most defining moment of his career.

“My standard will remain perfection,” Fasano said, quoting the Sentinel’s Creed. “Perfection may not be attainable, but if you chase it, you will always exceed the standard. That’s what those who gave their lives for this country deserve.”

After leaving active duty, Fasano continued his service in the Army National Guard while beginning a civilian career in law enforcement. He entered the New York City Police Department Police Academy in July 2001 and was in training during the Sept. 11 attacks. Fasano and his class supported response efforts at Ground Zero and other locations throughout New York City.

He later served with the Town of Warwick Police Department in Orange County, New York, and the City of White Plains Police Department, where he remained until his retirement.

Several years later, Fasano returned to military service, joining the New York Air National Guard. He served with the 105th Airlift Wing, initially in an administrative role before becoming a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster. He went on to serve in multiple senior enlisted leadership positions, most recently as the logistics, engineering and force protection senior enlisted leader at the National Guard Bureau.

Fasano said those experiences shaped his leadership philosophy and reinforced the importance of caring for Airmen as whole people.

“Leadership isn’t about a title,” Fasano said. “It’s about how you treat people, how you develop them and how you lead every day. You don’t have to wait for a position to make a difference.”

As command chief, Fasano emphasized the importance of continuous improvement, personal readiness and enlisted leadership in mission success.

“The enlisted force is the backbone of our military,” he said. “Our noncommissioned officer corps is what sets us apart. Airmen drive the mission every day, and it’s our responsibility to uphold standards and support one another.”

Fasano said he is excited to serve the 109th Airlift Wing and looks forward to working alongside Airmen, leaders and families across the unit.

“I love coming to work,” he said. “This is an incredible wing, and I’m honored to be here and help move it forward.”