Army’s newest physician assistants finish demanding medical program

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program graduates1st Lt. Adrian Corona, Capt. Easter Latoria, and 1st Lt. Samuel Fite pause for a photo with their families during a ceremony held in honor of the graduates Jan. 30.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Phase Two Interservice Physician Assistant Program celebrated the achievements of three Soldiers during the Class 23-3 graduation ceremony Jan. 30.

First Lt. Adrian Corona, Capt. Easter Latoria and 1st Lt. Samuel Fite received their certifications from Lt. Col. Christopher Mitchell, emergency medicine program director, and Capt. Jessica Martin, IPAP Phase II interim program director and clinical coordinator. The ceremony marked the culmination of years of rigorous academics, extensive clinical rotations and personal sacrifice.

“This celebration is a testament to the collective effort and profound impact of many of you here today,” Martin said. “From our dedicated preceptors, administrators, program directors, current and past leadership, to each and every family member and friend of the graduates thank you for joining us today.”

Retired Lt. Col. Walter Engle, a former Army physician assistant, served as the guest speaker and reflected on the responsibility and trust placed in physician assistants across military medicine.

“IPAP has started your foundational medical knowledge, medical training and medical experience in the hospital,” Engle said. “IPAP prepared you to take the PA National Certification Examination and go from student status to certified status.”

Engle added that the PAs would move on to begin documenting, continuing to hone their medical skills as a battalion PA and to care for their impaneled patients, but that would be only 50% of their jobs.

“The other 50% is summed up in an Army phrase that I kind of discouraged, but now I embrace: a force medically ready and a ready medical force. This separates you from your civilian counterparts,” said Engle. “As the unit medical advisor, you must work with unit leaders to maintain the human weapon system in the unit, and each Soldier is the most important weapon system in the unit.”

As they transition into their roles within the Army Medical Department, the graduates of IPAP Class 23-3 join a legacy of physician assistants who play a critical role in delivering ready and reliable healthcare across the force.

Corona will move on to serve as the Battalion PA for 2-319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82 Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC.; Easter a Battalion PA at Fort Hood, and Fite a PA assigned to the Texas Army National Guard Detachment at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas.

“Remember that you are a lifelong student and have a duty to serve the Soldiers in your unit, and you will continue to improve both clinically and professionally,” said Martin. “Now is your chance to make an impact for the Army, for your unit and each patient that will walk through your door.”