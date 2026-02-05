New Freedom Center IV barracks nearing completion at Fort Meade

Photo By Abigail Carey | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, NSA, U.S. Army Cyber Command and Fort Meade garrison staff take a group photo outside the barracks construction project. On Jan. 14, 2026, members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, NSA, U.S. Army Cyber Command and Fort Meade garrison staff toured the new barracks construction project. These new barracks will have updated facilities to improve the quality of life for single service members. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Abigail Carey | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, NSA, U.S. Army Cyber...... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Nearly 380 enlisted service members will soon have new quarters to call home as construction on the Freedom Center IV Barracks nears completion here.

Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade and the National Security Agency visited the construction site Jan. 14 to receive a progress update on the long-anticipated project. The group included Col. Yolanda Gore, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore, garrison Command Sgt. Maj.; and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command senior enlisted adviser.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to see where we’re at on the project,” said Matt Shaffer, director of the Fort Meade Directorate of Public Works.

“The focus of this team effort is to provide higher quality living for our service members, and that’s a mission that we can all get around.”

Construction on the Freedom Center IV Barracks officially began when leaders here broke ground in November 2023, following years of planning, development and coordination between the Department of Defense, NSA, the Army and the garrison. Now, in January 2026, the facility is nearing completion.

Located on Dutt Road between Taylor and Zimborski Avenues, the Freedom Center IV complex consists of two four-story buildings — East and West — providing nearly 80,000 square feet of living space. Each building contains 95 suites designed to support modern enlisted living standards. Each suite includes two bedrooms, a shared living area, kitchenette and bathroom.

Alex Kovach, a resident engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District at Fort Meade, outlined the remaining timeline for the project.

“We have the East Barracks that’s expected to be complete toward the end of this month,” Kovach said. “The West Barracks will follow toward mid-March. After that, a lot of the exterior work will still be going on, but most of it will be complete within the next month or two — definitely by the end of March.”

Gore highlighted the teamwork that helped bring the project to fruition.

“This is a very exciting moment for me, and I’m looking forward to getting our service members into the best building ever,” Gore said. “Thanks to the team — this meant a lot — and hopefully we continue to partner with all the services for service members on the installation.”

Most of the future residents will be service members assigned to the NSA who currently live in the 9000-series barracks on the NSA campus. Those facilities are scheduled to be demolished once Freedom Center IV is ready for occupancy.

While construction is expected to wrap up in the coming months, additional work will continue through the summer to outfit the buildings with furniture, appliances and other equipment. Project leaders are targeting a move-in date sometime this fall, marking the culmination of a yearslong effort to modernize enlisted housing and enhance quality of life at Fort Meade, and across the Army.