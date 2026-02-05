NTAG San Antonio Recruiter Named Navy Recruiter of the Year

SAN ANTONIO - Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Houston Truitt from Texas, and a 2015 graduate of Hondo High School, has been awarded Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Active Enlisted Recruiter of the Year.



Truitt’s journey into the military began with a desire for a greater sense of meaning. The disciplined and structured environment offered by the Navy resonated with his personal goals and provided a clear path forward.



"I joined the Navy to be part of something bigger than myself, seeking a sense of purpose and direction in my life," Truitt stated.



After joining on Jan. 10, 2019, he quickly adapted to military life and has since dedicated himself to helping others find a similar direction.



Now, as a recruiter, he helps others find their own path. His favorite part of the job is connecting people with the information and resources they need to make an informed decision about their future.



"One of the biggest challenges I overcame as a Navy recruiter was managing the high workload and demanding schedule," Truitt said.



Regarding his recent award, Truitt feels motivated to continue his work.



"It feels great, but more than anything it’s motivating," Truitt said. "The most rewarding part of being a recruiter is seeing the positive impact I have on people's lives. Helping them find a career path that aligns with their goals and watching them succeed is incredibly fulfilling."



Truitt’s dedication highlights the profound impact that naval service and mentorship can have on an individual. His exemplary service and commitment to empowering others reflect the highest standards of the U.S. Navy.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio's area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

