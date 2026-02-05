725th AMS AGE Technicians Ensure Mission Success Your browser does not support the audio element.

Every squadron in the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing has aerial porters or aircraft maintainers to support the movement of U.S. Transportation Command passengers and cargo into the European theater. Some squadrons have additional capabilities to address the needs of the installation and the needs of the Wing.



The 725th Air Mobility Squadron, stationed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, has one of those unique capabilities, their Aerospace Ground Equipment section. AGE maintains the power carts, maintenance stands, and tow bars that are necessary to support aircraft on the ground as they pass through the installation.AGE, like the aircraft it supports, requires routine maintenance to ensure it is functioning properly.



Not only does the 725th AMS support AGE at NAVSTA Rota, they also support AGE at five other operating locations within the 521st AMOW.



"Our mission in Souda Bay relies on the readiness of AGE to keep operations moving without delay,” said Staff Sgt. Drennon Hausman, a 725th AMS AGE technician. “Every piece of AGE is a force multiplier, ensuring aircraft can launch on time, crews can work safely, and the mission never loses momentum. In this environment, reliability isn’t just preferred, it’s essential."



The 725th AMS has the only in-house AGE technicians within the 521st AMOW who are responsible for ensuring the equipment is in good working order. A responsibility which is typically taken on by the host installation. However, the 725th AMS faces a unique challenge in that they are stationed on a U.S. Navy installation which does not have organic AGE capabilities.



“Back when I was flying the KC-135 we stopped in NSA Souda Bay during a trip to the Middle East,” said Lt. Col. Bradlee Seehawer, 725th AMS commander. “I had no idea that the AGE was being provided by a squadron halfway across the continent. Now that I’m part of the 725th AMS team, I’m proud of how we are uniquely capable of supporting the full gamut of Rapid Global Mobility. Our world-class C-5 and C-17 maintainers keep airlift flying through Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, but we’re just as likely to be providing support to the air refueling mission, too, as they ferry fighters into theater and back home.”



The other operating locations the 725th AMS provides AGE support at is Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Cairo International Airport, Egypt, and Ben Gurion Airport, Israel.