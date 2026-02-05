U.S. Navy completes final flight test Harpoon Block II obsolescence update

Courtesy Photo | An F-15 launches a Harpoon Block II off the coast of California in January 2026. This was final flight test of the Harpoon Block II Update (HIIU) Obsolescence Update program. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy successfully completed the third and final planned flight test of the Harpoon Block II Update (HIIU) Obsolescence Update program Jan. 16, marking a key milestone in modernizing and sustaining the weapon system.

The Precision Strike Weapons (PMA-201) program office, in partnership with Boeing, conducted the test at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and the Point Mugu Sea Range in California. The event demonstrated a successful Coastal Target Suppression mission against a representative land target, with all test objectives met based on preliminary assessments.

“This milestone reflects the strength of the integrated government and industry team and their commitment to delivering reliable, relevant capability to the fleet,” said Capt. Sarah Abbott, PMA-201 program manager.

During the mission, the missile executed multiple altitude changes to simulate a coastal engagement. After launch from an F-15 at approximately 12,000 feet above ground level, the missile descended to an initial waypoint altitude of 5,000 feet, then proceeded to the target area and performed a steep terminal dive prior to impact.

The HIIU flight test series consisted of three events designed to progressively validate system performance across mission sets. The first test verified guidance and aerodynamic performance, the second demonstrated engagement of a moving maritime surface target, and the final event confirmed effectiveness against a land-based target—highlighting the weapon’s operational versatility.

“This achievement reflects the coordinated efforts of professionals across program management, engineering, logistics, test and evaluation, aircrew, ground support, and range teams, alongside our industry partners,” said Bob Cress, SLAM ER/HIIU development team lead.

Following this event, system-level flight testing for the HIIU Obsolescence Update is nearly complete, with initial deliveries planned for later this year.

HIIU builds on the Harpoon’s 50+ year legacy by addressing obsolescence items and preparing the weapon to extend production around the world. The U.S. Navy and more than 30 foreign partners use the Harpoon in support of anti-ship and land-strike missions.