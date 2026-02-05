Understanding Medical Records: A Guide for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Patients

Medical records are an essential part of your healthcare to ensure everything that happens when you receive care, whether during a routine outpatient visit or a hospital stay, is documented accurately. Understanding what medical records are, what they include, and how you can access and manage them is key to taking control of your health.
Medical records are detailed documents where healthcare professionals record all aspects of your care. They serve as a comprehensive history of your health and are used to ensure you receive the best possible treatment. These records include both personal and medical information.
Medical records include two main types of information: 1.Personal Information: • Name, date of birth, and contact details. • Social Security number, driver’s license, or other identification numbers. • Insurance plan details and appointment history.
Healthcare professionals contribute to your medical records based on their role on your healthcare team: • Administrative Staff: Enter personal and administrative data, such as contact information and appointment details. • Nursing Staff and Medical Assistants: Record vital signs, medications, and intake information, such as the reason for your visit and health screening questionnaires. For hospitalized patients, they also document nursing checks, administered medications, and other care provided. • Doctors and Providers: Document clinical evaluations, including the reason for the visit or inpatient stay, history, physical exam findings, diagnoses, treatment plans, and medical decision-making. They also enter orders for medications, tests, or procedures.
Access to medical records is strictly controlled to protect your privacy. Only authorized medical staff can access your records, and they must have a valid reason to do so as part of their duties related to your care. • HIPAA and Privacy Rule Training: All personnel accessing medical records are trained in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Privacy Rule regulations. They can only view the parts of your record necessary to accomplish what is needed for their role in your care. • MHS Genesis Safeguards: For patients in the Military Health System (MHS), the MHS Genesis system includes an additional safeguard. When a staff member accesses a record, a pop-up box requires them to select their relationship to the patient (e.g., covering provider, emergency access, peer review) before proceeding. • Technology: Systems like MHS Genesis include features to track and monitor who accesses your records and why.
As a patient, you have important rights regarding your medical records:
• Complete clinical notes from your visits. • Vital signs, lab results, and imaging reports. • Medications and prescriptions. Immediate Access to Results: As part of a recent change in DHA policy, all clinical results, including lab tests and imaging reports, are now immediately released to the patient portal as soon as they are available. This means you may see your results before your doctor has had a chance to review and interpret them.
With the immediate release of clinical results, it is important to approach your records thoughtfully. Here are some tips to help you navigate this change:
It’s a good idea to review your medical records regularly to ensure they are accurate. Here’s how you can do it:
Your medical records are a powerful tool for managing your health. By understanding what they include, who can access them, and how to review them, you can take an active role in your healthcare. The immediate release of clinical results to the patient portal is a step toward greater transparency, but it also requires patients to approach their results with caution and rely on their healthcare providers for interpretation and guidance.
Regularly checking your records ensures they are accurate and up to date, which helps you and your healthcare team make the best decisions for your care. If you have questions about your medical records or need help accessing them, don’t hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider. They are there to support you every step of the way.
