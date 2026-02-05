NAVIFOR Announces Winners of First Information Warfare Battle ‘E’ Awards

Photo By Joshua Rodriguez | SUFFOLK, Va. (Feb. 5, 2026) – A graphic celebrating the winners of the inaugural...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Rodriguez | SUFFOLK, Va. (Feb. 5, 2026) – A graphic celebrating the winners of the inaugural 2025 Information Warfare (IW) Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) awards. The Battle “E” award recognizes commands for sustained, superior performance and strengthening warfighting readiness throughout the competitive cycle. The winners represent the top ten percent of all IW commands. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jason Rodman) see less | View Image Page

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) command announced the winners of the first 2025 Information Warfare (IW) Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) awards, recognizing commands that have demonstrated sustained, superior performance and strengthened warfighting readiness in the IW domain.



The Battle “E” award program was recently expanded by the Chief of Naval Operations to include the Information Warfare community, acknowledging the critical warfighting capabilities IW provides to the fleet. The winning commands represent the top ten percent of all IW commands, selected based on their performance throughout 2025.



"The competition was exceptionally demanding, with those nominated demonstrating sustained superior performance, strengthening overall warfighting readiness, and fostering a culture of excellence," said Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces. "This award is a clear reflection of Naval information warfare's role as a primary warfighting capability, with our influence spanning from the seabed to space.To the entire IW enterprise: your dedication is pivotal to mission success. Your unwavering pursuit of excellence directly strengthens our warfighting readiness and I couldn’t be more proud of our winners for their remarkable performance."



The winners of the 2025 Information Warfare Battle “E” are:

· O6 East: Fleet Weather Center Norfolk

· O6 West: Navy Information Operations Command Texas

· O5 East: Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk

· O5 West: Naval Information Warfare Training Group Gulfport



The Battle “E” is not only a command achievement but also an individual honor. Sailors permanently attached to the winning units during the competitive cycle are now authorized to wear the Navy Battle “E” ribbon, a symbol of the hard work and dedication.



"The commands recognized today have set the standard for excellence in the Information Warfare community," said Capt. Sharon Pinder, NAVIFOR's Assistant Chief of Staff for Training. "Their success is a direct result of rigorous training, innovative thinking, and a relentless commitment to building a battle-ready force. These teams have demonstrated that superior readiness and a culture of continuous learning are the cornerstones of our warfighting advantage."



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



For more information on NAVIFOR, visit the command Facebook page at [https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/](https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/) or the public web page at [https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil](https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil).