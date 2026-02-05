Logistics at the Speed of Need: The 597th Transportation Brigade’s 2025 Milestones

Courtesy Photo | Larry Lawrence, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ence Spann, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, operations, compare notes during an exercise at the Port of Norfolk, Virginia, summer 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT EUSTIS, Va.— As we look back on 2025, the 597th Transportation Brigade, U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS), “Rapid Support” team reflects upon a year of remarkable achievements and steadfast commitment to our mission of providing world-class surface deployment and distribution support to the Joint Force. Based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBL-E), Va., the brigade has remained at the forefront of ensuring the efficient movement of military personnel, equipment, and supplies globally. From supporting combatant commanders as they compete and engage in large-scale combat operations (LSCO) to enhancing overall operational readiness, the 597th Transportation Brigade has demonstrated its critical role in sustaining the U.S. Army’s logistical capabilities.

Supporting Global Operations

“You will not find it difficult to prove that battles, campaigns, and even wars have been won or lost primarily because of logistics.” - President Dwight D. Eisenhower

In 2025, the Rapid Support team again proved those words to be true, as they played a pivotal role in supporting U.S. military operations worldwide. The brigade facilitated the deployment and redeployment of thousands of troops and thousands of tons of equipment through ports and transportation hubs in the U.S. and abroad.

Colonel Edward K. Woo, commander of the 597th Trans. Bn., highlighted the importance of successfully executing the mission to provide power projection capability through strategic seaports to deliver and sustain the Joint Force.

“By managing the seamless movement across the Gulf and East Coasts, the brigade enabled global deployment and directly contributed to warfighter readiness in support of the combatant commands.”

FORSCOM

The Rapid Support team provided their expertise in support of numerous Operational Planning Events with United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) and our adjacent transportation brigades in support of Geographic Combatant Commands (GCC) operations, FORSCOM/Multinational Exercises, Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) and counter-criminal operations.

The 597th team of Soldiers and civilian staff was instrumental in supporting the rotational deployment of U.S. forces to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This operation aimed to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and deter aggression in the region. The brigade coordinated the movement of armored vehicles, other critical resources through ports such as the Port of Bremerhaven in Germany and the Port of Antwerp in Belgium.

However, the operation was not without challenges, as the team faced congested ports, weather disruptions and customs and regulatory hurdles, all requiring meticulous planning and execution, as the brigade worked closely with European allies and commercial carriers to overcome obstacles and meet critical timelines in support of our lethal warfighters. Despite these obstacles, the 597th successfully delivered resources on time, demonstrating its ability to overcome logistical challenges in a dynamic environment as equipment was loaded, transported, and staged efficiently, enabling U.S. forces to maintain readiness and interoperability with its NATO partners.

In addition, the Rapid Support team moved over 142,000 pieces of cargo utilizing rail, highway and stevedoring assets for 19 Combat Training Center rotations in support of our lethal warfighters as they competed and trained in LSCO at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and the premier National Training Center (NTC).

EUCOM/AFRICOM

Throughout the year, the team continued to provide cargo movement expertise for thousands of deploying/redeploying forces in support of missions including critical Presidential Directed Authorization movements to deter Russian Aggression and ongoing support to forces in Kosovo, Georgia, and Poland.

We provided crucial support to DEFENDER 25, the U.S. Army's largest annual exercise in Europe during Spring/Summer 2025, which demonstrated rapid deployment, readiness, and deterrence by bringing U.S. forces and over 29 NATO Allies/partners together for large-scale combat training, cyber defense, and multinational maneuvers across Europe, focusing on reinforcing the Eastern Flank and enhancing NATO's collective defense through linked exercises like Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian.

The 597th Transportation Brigade also worked with U.S. army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) staff on the plans for the execution of cargo movements in support of AFRICAN LION 25, U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, annual exercise, hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.

SOUTHCOM

In the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) region, Rapid Support provided cargo support to multiple HADR and medical relief operations, sustainment for Joint Task Force Guantanamo (JTF-GTMO), and support for the build-up of Panama’s Enduring Military Prescence, which includes multinational exercises likePANAMAX, which focuses on Panama Canal security, disaster response, and counter-threat operations, alongside ongoing training with Panamanian forces in jungle warfare, tactics, and interoperability, solidifying a strong security partnership for regional stability.

The team also provided cargo movements in support of CENTAM GUARDIAN 25, and TRADEWINDS 25 exercises and continued support to JTF-BRAVO, a forward-based expeditionary joint task force operating as SOUTHCOM’s lead forward element in Central Americaworking with other government agencies to promote stability and security and counter transnational and transregional threat networks. JTF BRAVO also provided immediate humanitarian aid and support to Jamaica this fall following Hurricane Melissa.

CENTCOM

As part of ongoing support for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the 597th Transportation Brigade facilitated the deployment and sustainment of our forces in the Middle East during Operation Spartan Shield, which focused on maintaining a forward presence and enhancing regional stability.

Operating in hostile areas with ongoing security concerns required heightened vigilance and coordination with military security forces to protect shipments, while the extreme desert heat posed challenges for equipment maintenance and personnel, requiring rapid solutions.

The brigade expertly managed equipment movement through heavily congested– and contested, strategic ports in the region, including the Port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates. By carefully scheduling and coordinating with commercial carriers and host-nation partners, Rapid Support delivered resources at the “speed of need” to maintain readiness and support the regional objectives of U.S. forces operating in the region.

INDOPACOM

In the Indo-Pacific region, the brigade supported multiple joint training exercises under the Pacific Pathways initiative. These exercises, which included Cobra Gold in Thailand and Balikatan in the Philippines, were designed to strengthen partnerships with allied nations and enhance regional security.

During these exercises, the team coordinated the movement of equipment and supplies to remote locations, often through difficult terrain, hostile tropical weather conditions, challenging infrastructure, and partners in multiple time zones– all of which presented unique challenges.

The brigade’s ability to adapt to these challenges and synchronize movements smoothly with multiple partners highlighted our expertise in operating in diverse and demanding environments ensuring U.S. forces are fully equipped to conduct training and operations alongside allies and partners.

Exercises

One of the year’s highlights was the successful execution of a large-scale exercise at the Port of Savannah, Ga. This exercise tested our ability to deploy a brigade combat team under simulated combat conditions, including unexpected disruptions including communication outages and equipment malfunctions, while loading and unloading armored vehicles, artillery, and other equipment, and coordinating transportation across multiple modes, including rail, truck and ship.

The 597th once again proved our readiness to support rapid deployments and validated our ability to integrate with joint and multinational partners, while maintaining accountability and control over massive volumes of essential cargo.

During the fall, Soldiers and civilians from the 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, also participated in a strategic TRANSCOM operation at the Port of Charleston, S.C., where they provided Deployment and Distribution Support Team oversight and rail support for a strategic upload of more than 5,000 pieces of staged military equipment located at Joint Base Charleston. This movement was part of ongoing TRANSCOM ‘Turbo’ exercises– joint training exercises intended to enhance the capabilities of military and civilian teams in logistics and distribution (the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise) and are crucial for improving interoperability and operational readiness in response to real-world contingencies

According to Lt. Colonel Christopher Fields, 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANs, commander, this movement, which simulated operations during contested logistics scenarios, was designed to test port capacity, integrate civilian and military command and control systems and operations and strengthen partnerships with industry stakeholders such as the port authority and civilian industry partners – all of which ensure the force structure and infrastructure are ready to support U.S. warfighters as they deploy to engage and compete in large scale combat operations (LSCO) across the globe.

Not only did the team successfully complete the strategic upload of crucial equipment in Charleston but engaged in demanding simultaneous operations at the Port of Jacksonville, Fl., in support of ongoing deployments and re-deployments.

“Time and time again, [team members] rise to meet our nation’s requirements, proving we are always ready to win,” said Fields.

Humanitarian Assistance Missions

In addition to its military operations, the 597th Transportation Brigade also contributed to several disaster relief efforts in 2025. Following a series of devastating hurricanes in the Caribbean, the Rapid Support team quickly facilitated the deployment of humanitarian aid including food, water, medical supplies, and temporary shelters.

The need for rapid deployment of aid placed significant pressure on the brigade to expedite operations while maintaining accuracy and accountability, despite damaged infrastructure and often inaccessible routes.

The brigade’s ability to leverage its logistical expertise and ongoing relationships with the “fourth component”– our ports, commercial carriers, and other industry partners, as well as to seamlessly integrated with local and international aid organizations, was crucial for aid delivery to those in need and demonstrated the 597th’s versatility and commitment to supporting military and humanitarian objectives.

Enhancing Strategic Port Operations

The 597th Transportation Brigade continued to refine port operations in 2025, focusing on efficiency and innovation as we oversaw the movement of cargo through strategic ports along the eastern seaboard, including the Port of Charleston, South Carolina, and the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, overseen by the 841st Transportation Battalion, and the Port of Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Corpus Christi, Texas, overseen by the 842nd Transportation Battalion. These operations involved close collaboration with commercial port authorities and commercial partners, as well as constant testing and refining of command-and-control systems across military and civilian echelons, enhancing interoperability at our ports, keeping pace with global communications platforms, and ensuring and safe and timely delivery of materiel in contested and uncontested waters.

Building Partnerships Collaboration remained a cornerstone of the 597th Transportation Brigade’s success in 2025. In addition to maintaining outstanding relationships within the Joint Force network, including TRANSCOM and the Army Materiel Command (AMC), among others, the brigade strengthened and leveraged its relationships with commercial carriers, port authorities, and other fourth component stakeholders to enhance the logistical network.

The Rapid Support team built on its long relationship with the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) this year as we played an active role in MARAD’s National Port Readiness Network Working Group and Monthly Readiness Committee, providing critical reports on the state of readiness of our 18 strategic ports.

Team members toured a Ready Reserve Fleet vessel, part of MARAD’s National Defense Fleet (NDRF), as part of a unit staff ride, where they learned about the key role our civilian mariners play as part of the Dept. of Defense strategic sealift and how we support each other in our shared mission to project the force globally.

The brigade also worked closely with allied nations and joint forces throughout the year in exercises and collaborative planning efforts, expertly demonstrating interoperability with partners across the globe.

These important partnerships are instrumental to our mission success as we project the force in support of large-scale combat operations (LSCO) and ensure the availability of critical infrastructure.

Recognizing Excellence

The 597th Transportation Brigade celebrated the achievements, promotions, and milestones of its personnel throughout the year. Soldiers and Dept. of the Army civilians were recognized for their dedication, innovation, and commitment to the mission. Several staff and Soldiers were inducted to the prestigious Military Order of St. Christopher, recognizing those individuals who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character; displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence; and served the Transportation Corps with selflessness.

Ongoing Quarterly Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) and Soldier boards tested the mettle of our Troops and offered enlisted team members the opportunity to demonstrate their core competencies (leadership, training, readiness, fitness, etc.), showcase broadening experiences, and embody the NCO and Soldier creeds as mentors and role models, pushing them to continuously train, educate and lead. Boards also provided our surface warriors valuable mentorship from our senior NCOs and a little friendly competition that bolstered morale and esprit de corps within the unit.

Civilian and military team members participated in seminars, conferences and panels to bring recognition to the unit and the overall Army, share ideas and bring valuable insight back to the unit on our industry and the Army’s evolving future.

Notably, Sgt. Major Randall Gibson, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, Command Sgt. Major, was selected among less than 70 sergeant majors nationally to represent our organization and the AUSA Solarium, a forum where the Secretary of the Army and other key leaders sought valuable feedback from the Force and gave their vision for the future; John Hanson, 597th deputy commander, participated in the ARTRANS Deputy to the Commander Conference; and Lt. Col. Dezerie Jemmott, 842nd Transportation Bn., commander, represented ARTRANS in a panel discussion at the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) Texas 2025 Regional Meeting, which brought together military and industry stakeholders.

The brigade’s emphasis on professional development, including leadership development programs and staff rides, ICODES and other technical training, and integration of interns from the Logistics Career Field Fellows Program under the U.S. Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA), ensures the team– and the Army sustainment field, remain ready to meet the challenges of an ever-changing operational environment.

Readiness

As always, readiness remains a key theme, as the Army advances the “All Maneuver” concept– a future warfighting vision where every element from logistics to intelligence is treated as a maneuver force. This vision requires all our Soldiers to be physically, psychologically, and mentally fit, resilient, and well-trained– as Soldiers, and as logistics specialists. This holistic approach requires renewed dedication to the Warrior Ethos and our commitment to providing readily available resources and opportunities for Troops and their families as they work diligently to truly be all they can be.

Sgt. Major Randall Gibson, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, Command Sgt. Major, explained, “The All-Maneuver concept fundamentally changes how we think about roles, responsibilities, and survivability in contested environments. It reflects a direct response to real-world threats where rear areas no longer exist, and every Soldier must be agile, lethal, and empowered.”

In addition to training and supporting our Active-Duty component Troops, the 597th also employs many qualified Reservists who augment our capabilities during operations throughout the year. The ability to utilize these Reserve force provides added capacity and depth to our team and allows us to meet growing mission demands more efficiently– and it ensures these Soldiers are trained, fit, and ready to deploy.

Lt. Col. Dezerie Jemmott, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th, commander, spoke about the importance of the Reserve Troops during an NDTA panel discussion.

“[Reservists] are an incredible strength— highly skilled, adaptive, and essential to our mission success,” said Jemmott. “We work in lock step with them to ensure they are trained, certified, and ready at all times.”

Looking Ahead

As we prepare for 2026, we remain focused on our mission of providing world-class surface deployment and distribution support. The brigade’s accomplishments in 2025 have set a strong foundation for continued success, and our commitment to innovation, partnership and readiness will ensure that the 597th Transportation Brigade remains a critical enabler of U.S. military operations, as we continue to fulfill our mission to project the force globally in support of our lethal warfighters.

From supporting worldwide deployments, to enhancing strategic port operations, and developing and recognizing our Troops and staff, the 597th Transportation Brigade has once again proven its value as a cornerstone of the Army’s logistics enterprise. We look forward to building on our accomplishments and continuing to serve in the defense of the nation.