Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs Team recognized for excellence, digital media campaign wins top honors

Photo By Kelsie Steber | A Labrador Retriever named Millie eyes the bumper as her owner motivates her during air retrieve of the American Kennel Club Dog Diving USA competition, May 4, 2025, at the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion hangar on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted the American Kennel Club Salutes the Troops event presented by ESPN. The dog competition is the first in a series of events approved by the U.S. Army to celebrate the service's 250th birthday on June 14. This photo placed first in the feature photograph category of the 2025 IMCOM Communications and Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs competitions.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs captured the top honor for Digital Media Campaign of the Year and added nine more awards across the 2025 IMCOM Communications and Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs competitions.



IMCOM and AMC announced the winners for the 2025 Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition and 2025 David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition Jan. 28.



IMCOM public affairs professionals from 20 garrisons worldwide submitted 245 entries across 24 categories, showcasing their skill in telling the Army’s story globally. A panel of 10 judges selected the public affairs professionals who would advance to the AMC competition.



Led by Kelsie Steber, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield command information chief, the Digital Media Campaign of the Year focused on a collaboration between ESPN, the American Kennel Club and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to highlight the Army’s 250th birthday.



“Recognition in the digital media campaign of the year category is truly an honor for the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield team,” said Chris Fletcher, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield public affairs director. “The amount of work Kelsie and the entire public affairs team, both 3rd Infantry Division and garrison, put into this event was staggering. Planning began more than nine months out, with countless meetings and site visits, but the payoff was the opportunity for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to be showcased by a major television network during its premier celebration of the Army’s birthday.”



Steber also placed first in the IMCOM and AMC competitions for the feature photo category highlighting a labrador retriever and its handler during the air retrieve event of the AKC diving competition at Hunter Army Airfield.



Fletcher was named the IMCOM and AMC Master Communicator of the Year. This inaugural award for senior public affairs professionals exemplifies the modern communicator in the strategic military environment.



Molly Cooke, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community relations chief, was honored in both the AMC and IMCOM competitions for her outstanding community engagement work, earning top placement in the Community Relations Campaign and Special Events categories.



The awards recognize her efforts in planning, developing, and executing a comprehensive community engagement program that strengthens relationships across surrounding communities. These initiatives include the installation’s quarterly Come Meet Your Army tours, cemetery tours, community touchpoints, and support for veteran organizations and veteran service groups.



“Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is fortunate to have a public affairs team who are passionate about their profession,” said Steve Hood, the deputy to the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander. “It is evident by the results seen here, and we could not be more proud of this team’s achievements.”



The Digital Media Campaign of the Year and the Master Communicator of the Year awards now advance to the Army‑level KLW communications competition. Results will be announced by the end of February.