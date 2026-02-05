Teamwork in Action: 188th Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron Recognized at the National Level

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare | Mark Barbee, a motor vehicle operator with the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron, inspects tools that the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron uses on a daily basis to meet the demands of the new F-35 Foreign Military Sales mission at Ebbing Air National Guard Base. The 188th LRS received the General Mark A. Welsh III “One Air Force” Award for the Air National Guard on January 26, 2026, due to the outstanding partnership between Air National Guard Airmen, the 85th Fighter Group, defense contractors, and international partners (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare) see less | View Image Page

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. - Due to exceptional work ethic and strong cooperation, the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Team Ebbing Lightning Logistics (TELL) received the General Mark A. Welsh III “One Air Force” Award for the Air National Guard on January 26th, 2026. They will now compete at the Air Force level for the opportunity to be recognized as the top logistics team across the entire Department of the Air Force.

The General Mark A. Welsh III "One Air Force" Award is an Air & Space Force-level award given for mission success achieved by a team made up of two or more Total Force components who best demonstrates improved effectiveness, operational readiness, or mission accomplishment through integrated solutions.

Before earning this national award, the 188th LRS made history by establishing a first-of-its-kind Foreign Military Sales F-35 training unit—bringing together Air National Guard Airmen, active duty’s 85th Fighter Group, international partners from countries such as Poland, and Lockheed Martin contractors into one seamless team.

“When I first arrived at Ebbing as the first warehouse material handler, things were just starting to gear up for the FMS mission and it was extremely busy at the 188th LRS,” said Mark Barbee, a 188th LRS motor vehicle operator. “It was a steep learning curve for everyone involved. However, we never gave up and we always looked for ways to support each other. We constantly reevaluate what we are doing to ensure that we are meeting mission goals and if there is any way we can improve.”

By coordinating complex maintenance and flight operations involving more than 200 military and civilian experts from three major commands including the Air National Guard, Air Education and Training Command, and the Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs, the 188th LRS helped advance key National Defense Strategy goals. Their efforts set a new standard for global airpower and international partnership, ensuring mission readiness worldwide.

“Since the growth of operations at Ebbing, there’s been a deliberate shift to a blended workforce,” said Tech. Sgt. Richard Green, the 188th LRS equipment accountability element Non-commissioned Officer In Charge. “As the mission expanded—especially with the introduction of the Foreign Military Sales mission—the team at Ebbing gained a wealth of technical expertise by bringing civilians and contractors on board. This collaboration has helped create a more efficient, cohesive, and highly capable team.”

One of the biggest challenges for the team was understanding the new systems and requirements associated with the FMS mission. In order to meet these challenges, the team traveled to numerous military installations to hear from experts across the United States including Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, and Truax Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin.

“I am incredibly proud of the LRS team,” said Maj. Samuel Grounds, the 188th LRS commander. “The fact that the Air National Guard chose us as the “One Air Force” award winner really demonstrates how much success Team Ebbing has had tearing down traditional component barriers to achieve great successes.”

Due to the team’s collaborative effort, several Polish pilots have graduated from the F-35 training program since May 2025. Ebbing Air National Guard Base will also continue hosting allied partners, including Finland, as part of ongoing international training efforts.

“The concept of Team Ebbing truly lives within the 188th LRS,” said Grounds. “Across the seven various AFSCs in the squadron, civilian employees, active duty partners, and industry contractor partners, we hold one another up and continue to push each other to greater heights. We are all brothers and sisters in arms, and wholeheartedly embrace one another to ensure we meet the challenges of the FMS mission today and in the future.”