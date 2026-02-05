USACE announces new management of Wax Campground recreation area at Nolin River Lake

Your browser does not support the audio element.

LOUISVILLE, KY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new management of the Wax Campground recreation area at Nolin River Lake in Grayson County, Kentucky, for the 2026 recreation season. Effective immediately, Wax Campground will be managed by Wax Marina.

USACE remains committed to maintaining a sustainable recreation program while providing a high-quality experience for lake visitors. As part of this effort, the Louisville District routinely evaluates how to best deliver an enduring recreation program amid rising supply and service costs. This includes optimizing project operations through public-private partnerships.

To support these objectives, the Louisville District is partnering with a local business to transition management responsibilities for Wax Campground. This partnership is intended to enhance operational efficiency and maintain recreation facilities for public use.

Questions regarding fees, pass eligibility, or reservations procedures should be directed to the new managing entity—Wax Marina. They can be reached at 270-242-7205, or campground reservations can be made by visiting their website at: https://www.campspot.com/book/waxcampground.

Under the lease agreement, lessees are required to comply with all terms and conditions of the lease, as well as all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

The Louisville District will continue working to ensure a smooth transition for visitors ahead of the 2026 recreation season.

For information about Nolin River Lake and for the project’s latest updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/Nolin.River.Lake

-30-