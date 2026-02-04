379th ECES trains to restore runways during RADR exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pour concrete during a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2026. The exercise validated the squadron’s ability to safely coordinate concrete placement under operational conditions to restore airfield surfaces and sustain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY — The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise Jan. 23, 2026, reinforcing the squadron’s ability to restore airfield operations in contested and degraded environments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

RADR training is a critical component of the 379th Expeditionary Air Wing’s mission, ensuring the installation can continue generating combat airpower after an attack. The exercise emphasized teamwork, adaptability, and technical proficiency, allowing Airmen to train for the rapid restoration of a damaged runway under realistic operational conditions.

“RADR is essential,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Fisher, 379th ECES section chief for pavements and heavy equipment operations. “If the flight line isn’t operational, pilots can’t do their job. Our priority is to restore the runway safely and quickly so aircraft can launch and recover without risk.”

During the exercise, Airmen coordinated across multiple specialties to clear debris, excavate damaged areas, repair craters and place concrete surfaces capable of supporting aircraft operations. Each phase required precision, situational awareness and flexibility as conditions changed throughout the day.

For Staff Sgt. Jesse Wood, 379th ECES pavements and construction equipment craftsman, the training reinforced the importance of preparation and adaptability in a high-tempo environment.

“It’s controlled chaos,” Wood said. “There are a lot of moving parts, but everyone has a role, and you have to trust the process. We had issues, we adapted and we completed the mission.”

Leadership oversight and coordination were key to maintaining momentum and safety throughout the exercise. 2nd Lt. Keegan Hornaman, RADR officer in charge, said the focus remained on readiness.

“Making sure Airmen know their jobs, understand the equipment and can execute when it matters most.” Hornaman said.

Following the exercise, Airmen conducted a hot wash and after-action review to capture lessons learned and identify areas for improvement. Leaders emphasized that continual evaluation is essential to maintaining airfield resiliency in a dynamic environment.

“Equipment breaks, environments change and nothing ever goes exactly as planned,” Fisher said. “Training like this prepares Airmen to adapt, overcome and keep the mission moving forward.”