USS Dewey Departs Kushiro Following Port Visit

KUSHIRO, Japan — Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) departed Kushiro, Feb. 1, following a successful multi-day port visit that strengthened the enduring alliance between the United States and Japan.
The visit provided the ship's nearly 300 Sailors with an invaluable opportunity to engage with the people of Kushiro and experience the city's unique culture, sights, and cuisine. These interactions are fundamental to the robust partnership shared by the two nations.
"This visit was a tremendous success, both for our mission and for our crew," said Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, Dewey's commanding officer. "The hospitality shown to us by the people of Kushiro was truly outstanding. These personal connections are vital for reinforcing the strong partnership and mutual understanding between the United States and Japan. We are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we received."
The ship also hosted Kushiro city officials for a tour, fostering goodwill and offering insight into the vessel's capabilities.
Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the principal surface force for the U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the largest of the Navy's forward-deployed numbered fleets, routinely interacts with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
