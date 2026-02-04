(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise
    The 1st Special Operations Wing, in coordination with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an installation emergency response exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025.

    The exercise, centered on an active-shooter scenario, aimed to create a realistic environment to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of emergency management procedures, response and communication between on- and off-base first responders.

    “We need to train our first responders in high-stakes and realistic scenarios, so if the time ever comes, they are prepared to take action to protect lives,” said the 1 SOW emergency management superintendent. “Additionally, those that work and live around and on Hurlburt Field need to know the potentially lifesaving actions they need to take.”

    Wing inspection team members, led by the inspector general’s office, evaluated the installation’s response from alert, lockdown and follow-on support, as well as first responders’ ability to clear a building, apprehend suspects and triage victims.

    As a 1 SOW inspector general explained, the exercise was an opportunity for Team Hurlburt to build on previously highlighted strengths as well as identify potential improvements.

    "From security forces and medical teams collaborating with Okaloosa County agencies, to the dynamic support across the installation to inspect response procedures – the biggest takeaway was the reinforced validation of our ability to communicate and respond seamlessly during a complex emergency while preserving the Wing’s readiness,” said the 1 SOW inspector general.

    The lessons learned from this exercise will be used to further refine procedures, solidifying the trust and interoperability between Team Hurlburt and its community partners.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:55
    Story ID: 557468
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise, by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version