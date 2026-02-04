Hurlburt Field, Okaloosa County first responders conduct active-shooter exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 1st Special Operations Wing, in coordination with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an installation emergency response exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025.



The exercise, centered on an active-shooter scenario, aimed to create a realistic environment to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of emergency management procedures, response and communication between on- and off-base first responders.



“We need to train our first responders in high-stakes and realistic scenarios, so if the time ever comes, they are prepared to take action to protect lives,” said the 1 SOW emergency management superintendent. “Additionally, those that work and live around and on Hurlburt Field need to know the potentially lifesaving actions they need to take.”



Wing inspection team members, led by the inspector general’s office, evaluated the installation’s response from alert, lockdown and follow-on support, as well as first responders’ ability to clear a building, apprehend suspects and triage victims.



As a 1 SOW inspector general explained, the exercise was an opportunity for Team Hurlburt to build on previously highlighted strengths as well as identify potential improvements.



"From security forces and medical teams collaborating with Okaloosa County agencies, to the dynamic support across the installation to inspect response procedures – the biggest takeaway was the reinforced validation of our ability to communicate and respond seamlessly during a complex emergency while preserving the Wing’s readiness,” said the 1 SOW inspector general.



The lessons learned from this exercise will be used to further refine procedures, solidifying the trust and interoperability between Team Hurlburt and its community partners.