    Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Conducts Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony

    Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Conducts Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony

    Photo By Seaman James Peer | 260202-N-VR794-1027 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2026)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Story by Ensign Alexis VanBuren 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Conducts Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony
    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF)
    held a change of command and promotion ceremony at the command’s auditorium onboard
    Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 2.

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presided over the ceremony as Vice
    Adm. Douglas “V8” Verissimo assumed duties as commander, Naval Air Forces and
    commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. During the ceremony, Verissimo was also
    promoted to vice admiral.

    Verissimo relieved Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, who assumed command of Naval
    Air Forces on Jan. 31, 2024. To ensure continuity of command, Adm. Koehler briefly
    transferred commander, Naval Air Forces responsibilities to Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy
    and commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet responsibilities to Rear Adm. John D.
    Saccomando prior to Verissimo’s assumption of command.

    "These three things are my initial focus areas: world-class maintainers, world-class aircrew,
    and the readiness of our equipment,” said Verissimo, in his first address to his command.
    “Don’t slip where we are good and keep getting real and getting better in areas where we
    must improve.”

    Commander, Naval Air Force is dual-hatted as commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific
    Fleet and is the lead type command for Naval Aviation. In this role, the commander is known
    as the “Air Boss.” Verissimo is the 11th Air Boss.

    CNAF is responsible for manning, training and equipping combat-ready Naval Aviation
    forces in support of fleet and combatant commander requirements across the globe.

    "The job of CNAF and AIRPAC never stops. It never sleeps," said Koehler. "At any time, we
    have to be ready to send forces and combat-capable aircrews, airplanes and all of the things
    that go along with that into combat to fight and win."

    The mission of commander, Naval Air Forces is to deliver combat-ready Naval Air Forces
    that win. This mission is enabled by leaders at every level who support high-end training,
    ensure safe operations and prioritize the professional and personal well-being of Sailors.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:38
    Story ID: 557463
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 220
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Conducts Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony, by ENS Alexis VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

