Photo By Seaman James Peer | 260202-N-VR794-1027 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2026) – Rear...... read more read more Photo By Seaman James Peer | 260202-N-VR794-1027 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2026) – Rear Adm. Douglas “V8” Verissimo, is prepared to take command as commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) during his promotion and change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 2, 2026. The mission of CNAF is to man, train and equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Peer) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Conducts Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. - Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF)

held a change of command and promotion ceremony at the command’s auditorium onboard

Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 2.



Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presided over the ceremony as Vice

Adm. Douglas “V8” Verissimo assumed duties as commander, Naval Air Forces and

commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. During the ceremony, Verissimo was also

promoted to vice admiral.



Verissimo relieved Vice Adm. Daniel “Undra” Cheever, who assumed command of Naval

Air Forces on Jan. 31, 2024. To ensure continuity of command, Adm. Koehler briefly

transferred commander, Naval Air Forces responsibilities to Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy

and commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet responsibilities to Rear Adm. John D.

Saccomando prior to Verissimo’s assumption of command.



"These three things are my initial focus areas: world-class maintainers, world-class aircrew,

and the readiness of our equipment,” said Verissimo, in his first address to his command.

“Don’t slip where we are good and keep getting real and getting better in areas where we

must improve.”



Commander, Naval Air Force is dual-hatted as commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific

Fleet and is the lead type command for Naval Aviation. In this role, the commander is known

as the “Air Boss.” Verissimo is the 11th Air Boss.



CNAF is responsible for manning, training and equipping combat-ready Naval Aviation

forces in support of fleet and combatant commander requirements across the globe.



"The job of CNAF and AIRPAC never stops. It never sleeps," said Koehler. "At any time, we

have to be ready to send forces and combat-capable aircrews, airplanes and all of the things

that go along with that into combat to fight and win."



The mission of commander, Naval Air Forces is to deliver combat-ready Naval Air Forces

that win. This mission is enabled by leaders at every level who support high-end training,

ensure safe operations and prioritize the professional and personal well-being of Sailors.



-30-