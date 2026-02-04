MEPS San Diego, San Diego Seals Host Public Oath of Enlistment for Future Servicemembers

Photo By Todd Hack | SAN DIEGO - Twelve future servicemembers recite the oath of enlistment from Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) Operations Officer Army Capt. Mary K. Jolly during the half-time of the San Diego Seals lacrosse game at Pechanga Arena, January 30, 2026. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest is responsible for of 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy encompassing more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Hack) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2026) – On a night dedicated to community heroes, 12 aspiring service members took the oath of enlistment to start their own journeys of service. The event was hosted by the San Diego Seals during their National Lacrosse League game versus the Philadelphia Wings.

Eight future sailors, three future soldiers and a future Army National Guardsman were led onto the lacrosse field during the game’s half-time inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, January 30, 2026, by Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) San Diego’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader Command Senior Chief Anthony Guzman.

“I am so proud of each and every one of you,” said Guzman while the group was preparing to leave MEPS and travel to the arena. “I know your families are extremely proud of your decisions as well.”

After the 12 future servicemembers marched onto the field and formed ranks, Army Capt. Mary K. Jolly, MEPS operations officer, began the oath by asking all the enlistees to raise their right hands and state their full names. She then administered the oath of enlistment in front of a crowd of approximately 6,000 individuals and family members.

“This was great,” said a future sailor with a dream of being an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels). “I had never been to a lacrosse game before, and it was awesome.”

Recruiters from Navy Recruiting Stations (NRS) in Poway, El Cajon, and Clairemont, all part of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest, attended the game with future sailors. “I wish I had had the opportunity to do something like this when I enlisted. I am very happy for (the Future Sailors),” said Fire Controlman 1st Class Mason S. Swinn, recruiter in charge of NRS Poway.

After taking their oaths, future service members received a congratulatory welcome from Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet.

“I want to welcome you into the military,” said Wade. “You are all starting on an amazing adventure.”

Cmdr. Galo A. Cavalcanti, MEPS San Diego’s Commanding Officer, reminded the new service members the true meaning behind the oath they completed.

“You will hear people say, ‘Thank you for your service,” said Cavalcanti. “They say that because you do give up some of your rights to protect them and they know it.”

The oath of enlistment is a mandatory step before joining the military and attending basic training. By taking this oath, future service members formally commit to supporting and defending the U.S. Constitution and to obeying the orders of their appointed officers.

NTAG Southwest’s area of responsibility encompasses more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, the command has 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. The command employs more than 310 sailors and civilian personnel.

NTAG Southwest's area of responsibility encompasses more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, the command has 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy. The command employs more than 310 sailors and civilian personnel.