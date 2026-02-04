Optimizing the Warfighter

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Campbell | 260202-N-XG173-1143 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2026) Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), center-left, Cmdr. William Burkland, executive officer, right, Command Master Chief Kristopher Freyberg, back-center, and Harborside Gym leaders, celebrate the grand opening of the Navy's first and only Human Performance Optimization program onboard the Harborside Gym, Feb. 2, 2026. The HPO program is a comprehensive, performance-based initiative designed to enhance an individual’s physical, mental, emotional, and nutritional capabilities in order to maximize effectiveness, productivity, and overall well-being. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Campbell) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The Navy’s first and only Human Performance Optimization (HPO) program is officially open for business onboard Naval Base San Diego (NBSD). Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, marked the milestone during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Harbor Side Fitness Center on Feb. 2, 2026.

The HPO program is a comprehensive, performance-based initiative designed to enhance an individual’s physical, mental, emotional, and nutritional capabilities in order to maximize effectiveness, productivity, and overall well-being.

“The Navy’s vision is clear—to enhance individual and team effectiveness by ensuring the health and viability of our warfighters,” said Bungay. “We must treat our Sailors like world-class athletes, and the HPO initiative is a direct reflection of that vision.”

Navy Fitness is expanding beyond traditional gym access and group exercise by introducing specialized staff, performance education, and recovery-focused services specifically tailored to support warfighter readiness and resilience.

“As we move forward with the Total Sailor: Fit to Fight initiative, we must have the tools in place to ensure Sailors remain our top priority and are postured for maximum combat readiness,” said Command Master Chief Brian S. Metzger, assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “The HPO program brings top experts in nutrition, cognitive performance, and fitness together under one roof—right near the waterfront—which is exactly what our Sailors need and something that has never been done before.”

Bungay emphasized that the HPO program is designed to provide Sailors with the resources necessary to build and sustain peak physical and mental performance.

“While Navy fitness focuses on general facility access, group exercise, and standard routines, HPO delivers the Navy’s first performance-based program that supports the warfighter both inside and outside traditional brick-and-mortar facilities,” Bungay said. “It’s a place where Sailors can push their limits, build resilience, and develop the physical and mental toughness required to meet any challenge.”

Ms. Mary Kirby, Fleet and Family Readiness, regional program director, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, echoed that sentiment, highlighting what sets HPO apart from existing programs.

“Our MWR fitness programs are outstanding, but Sailors typically choose their own path,” Kirby said. “What’s different here is that Sailors begin with a series of evidence-based assessments.”

Those assessments—conducted by specialized, credentialed staff operating within defined professional scopes—include body composition analysis, recovery modalities, physical training evaluations, sleep and recovery strategies, stress management tools, and nutrition fueling education.

“This model has been available at off-base commercial businesses and within select special warfare communities, but we’re excited to be the first to offer it at the installation level,” Kirby said. “Once metrics are collected and evaluated, the intent is to expand this program across the enterprise.”

Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Troy Torres, assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 3, encouraged fellow Sailors to take advantage of the program.

“Step one is easy—come to the Harbor Side Fitness Center,” said Torres. “Step two, talk with an HPO specialist. You’ll quickly realize that fitness isn’t just about gym equipment, sets, and reps.”

Learn more about HPO: https://www.navyfitness.org/human-performance-optimization

Established in 1922, Naval Base San Diego is the largest West Coast naval installation and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.