ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Hunter Henry, a 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group additive manufacturing mechanical engineer, brushes and unpacks laser powder in a 3D metal printer to a sifter for re-user at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 22, 2025. After each build project is completed the reclaimed laser powder is used to create a new build. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

Robins AFB additive manufacturing lab boosts Air Force readiness

A small team at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is using cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology to improve operational readiness and aircraft availability for the Air Force.



The 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group, CMXG, Reverse Engineering, Additive, Design and Inspection, READI, Lab utilizes additive manufacturing, reverse engineering, and specialized engineering services to generate parts for aircraft, addressing supply chain challenges and sustainment of legacy systems like the C-130, C-5, C-17, B-1, B-52, KC-135 and the F-15.



The additive manufacturing mission began roughly 10 years ago with polymer machines. Approximately 2 years ago, the lab brought on metal additive machines to increase their mission scope and efficiency at which they create and produce parts.



"We’ve seen significant savings with 3D printing," said Hunter Henry, a 402nd CMXG additive manufacturing engineer. “3D printing lets us quickly create everything from prototypes to tools, saving both time and money by avoiding complex machining processes."



Evan Johnson, a 402nd CMXG additive manufacturing engineer lead, said a key driver for this capability is the need for legacy aircraft parts when original suppliers no longer exist or are unwilling to manufacture small production runs.



"We can bridge the gap through additive manufacturing by providing an alternate solution for producing parts that can no longer be sourced in a reasonable amount of time and at a reasonable cost by using polymer parts and tools in place of a metal one,” said Johnson.



The small four-person team within the READI Lab constantly find themselves approaching aircraft sustainment with an eye for efficiency.



“Our team provides engineering solutions to manufacturing challenges, improving sustainment capability, and enhancing the speed, safety and accuracy of manufacturing processes,” Henry said. "We benefit all our customers by providing engineering services to solve problems or produce parts that can’t be sourced efficiently through other traditional supply chains, which – as a result – improves readiness and aircraft availability.”



Remington Warthen, a 402nd CMXG additive manufacturing mechanical engineer, said another benefit is the ability to print with various materials. This allows the lab to create parts previously manufactured using other traditional methods.



“With these capabilities, we can provide customers custom solutions, as well as extended asset life, with design alterations and material specifications,” she said.



With all these capabilities, the READI Lab team continues to provide increased readiness capability through its innovative and efficient means of rapidly generating critical parts for a wide range of aircraft. Their direct impact on the sustainment mission keeps aircraft flying, ensuring warfighter needs are met around the globe.