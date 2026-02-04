Shipyard Spotlight: Karyn Ashley, Code 950 Electrical/Electronics Optical/Electrical Hull Fitting and Measurement Quality Jumper Work Leader

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 950 Electrical/Electronics is a big fan of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Code 950...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 950 Electrical/Electronics is a big fan of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Code 950 Electrical/Electronics Optical/Electrical Hull Fitting and Measurement Quality Jumper Work Leader Karyn Ashley, just like she is of the Green Bay Packers. Ashley has worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard since July 2018 and started as an apprentice and became a Work Leader after her graduation in 2023. Currently, she is the Work Leader for the Hull Fitting/Measurement Quality Jumper Lab which has been in operation for nearly two years. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Electrical/Electronics Department (Code 950) personnel are a big fan of Code 950 Optical/Electrical Hull Fitting and Measurement Quality Jumper Work Leader Karyn Ashley, just like she is of the Green Bay Packers.



Ashley has worked at NNSY since July 2018, starting as an apprentice and becoming a Work Leader after her graduation in 2023. Currently, she is the Work Leader for the Hull Fitting/MQJ Lab which has been in operation for nearly two years. In this role, Ashley ensures adherence to some of the Navy’s highest standards in safety and quality assurance.



“I oversee and perform Level 1/SUBSAFE work, overhauling hull fittings, fabricating arco set inserts for the copper hull fittings per Pro 20 certification guidelines which saves, time, money and are better quality inserts than purchasing from vendors, training fellow mechanics and apprentices on Industrial Process Instruction (IPI) and Submarine Maintenance Standard (SMS), along with multiple SUBSAFE [quality assurance] forms protocols,” said NNSY’s Code 950 Electrical Electronics Optical/Electrical Hull Fitting and Measurement Quality Jumper Work Leader Karyn Ashley.



She also checks the quality of work done coordinating with NNSY’s Non-nuclear Inspection Division (Code 133) and works with other shops to ensure the work flows consistently. Also, Ashley supports the waterfront teams with special tooling and makes recommendations on shop improvements for increased productivity.

She was nominated by NNSY Code 950 Electrical/Electronics Electrical/Optical Hull Fitting and Measurement Quality Jumper Lab Supervisor Myshalai Whalen.



“Ms. Ashley has demonstrated superior performance and leadership as a Work Leader for Code 950's Hull Fitting Section,” said Whalen. “Her tireless work ethic and passion for success have led to the completion of 40 electrical hull fittings, saving the Navy approximately $400,000.”



Whalen added, “As a leader, Ms. Ashley ensures the future of our nation’s warfighting machines and the next generation of superior mechanics. She is all gas, and no brakes, when taking others to the top. Her team is highly trained, and their work is delivered with precision, accuracy and dedication.”



Ashley finds the most rewarding part of her job is her hands-on approach for successfully completing projects, start to finish. She enjoyed overseeing her section completing their first fiber work for the Light Weight Wide Aperture Array (LWWAA) Block III fiber hull fittings for the USS John Warner (SSN 785). The LWWAA is a fiber optic-based sonar system. Her team directly impacts the Navy’s mission and national security by supporting sonar and combat systems.



She understands that being a good leader means leading by example and knowing her team.



“To be a successful leader, you need to communicate effectively and understand that people work and learn differently and how to utilize that for the bigger picture,” said Ashley.



She encourages everyone to focus on self-improvement and finding purpose in what they do in support of the U.S. Navy and nation. She also shared her best career advice: “Breathe and step out of your comfort zone.”

When she is at home, Ashley enjoys spending time with her family, gardening, kayaking, horseback riding, coloring, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and riding scooters.