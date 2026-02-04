U.S. Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria as Partners Sustain Pressure

Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | Two AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 6-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly through a landing zone during aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Nov. 4, 2025. Routine flight operations ensure aircrews remain mission-ready while supporting ongoing operational requirements throughout the theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy.) see less | View Image Page

TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted five strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria, Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, as partner forces continue to apply military pressure to ensure the enduring defeat of the terrorist network.

CENTCOM forces located and destroyed an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities with 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.

“Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “Operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer.”

U.S. and partner forces launched Operation Hawkeye Strike in response to a Dec. 13 attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra. The ISIS ambush resulted in the death of two U.S. service members and an American interpreter.

After nearly two months of targeted operations, more than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured. CENTCOM forces killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim during a deliberate strike in northwest Syria on Jan. 16. The terrorist leader was directly connected with the ISIS gunman responsible for the Dec. 13 attack.