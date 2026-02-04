USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, presented 2nd Lt. Renata Russell, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, with the Cadet of the Year award during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Jan. 30.



Russell was selected from nearly 5,000 cadets commissioned into the Air Force nationwide.



“To be quite honest, I was shocked,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting anything at all.”



Russell, now an undergraduate cyber warfare training student at the 333rd Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, was the top cadet among graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Officer Training School, and Reserve Officer Training Corps.



“As an Academy cadet, Lt. Russell’s achievements stood out among her distinguished peers,” said Wilsbach. “This award recognizes not only what she has accomplished, but the leader she is becoming. We are counting on officers like her to lead our Air Force into the future.”



While at the Academy, Russell served as Cadet Wing Chief of Staff, the third-highest position in the cadet command structure. In this role, she pushed for change and organized the first-ever Military Service Academy Leadership Summit, which focused on the strategic development of 40 officers and cadets from across all branches.



As Basic Training Flight Commander, Russell trained 27 recruits and streamlined programs for over 1,000 cadets, all while balancing academics and physical fitness.



“I 100 percent could not have gotten here alone,” said Russell. “I'm a product of all the people who invested so much in me. Any recognition that I receive is really a recognition of how much they've helped me grow.”



She credited the community of excellence her upperclassmen created during her freshman year for setting a high standard she was eager to uphold. This commitment to excellence was evident not only in her military performance but also in her academics.



Russell chose to pursue a dual major in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Mathematics, taking a 30% heavier course load than her peers. She maintained a 4.0 GPA in both majors earning her Dean’s List honors and an academic ranking of sixth out of 938 cadets.



Russell also earned a spot in the Cadet Wing Championship, competing against 39 other teams and finishing second overall out of 938 cadets.



Russell emphasized that the support from her mentors, instructors, and peers provided her with a clear path to being the best cadet she could be. This guidance motivated her to set a high standard for her lowerclassmen in her later years at the academy.



“You shouldn’t just meet the threshold of the standard, you're supposed to push yourself to excellence,” said Russell.



Upon completing cyber warfare training, Russell will move on to her next assignment, where she will apply her skills and take on new challenges.



“USAFA challenges you in many ways: academically, physically, mentally, emotionally, and you learn that you just need to be present in each moment and give the thing that's in front of you your best,” said Russell. “If you take that moment by moment, day to day approach, over the span of 4 years, you can look back and you can really appreciate how far you've come.”



The Cadet of the Year award is sponsored by the Royal Air Squadron, a private organization comprised of British citizens who are aviation enthusiasts. The honor pays tribute to the United States military for supporting the United Kingdomand the close ties between theUnited States Air Forceandthe Royal Air Force throughout the years.