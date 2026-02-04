Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | NNSY Office of Counsel (Code 107), the in-house legal team, is tasked with navigating...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | NNSY Office of Counsel (Code 107), the in-house legal team, is tasked with navigating the complex web of laws and regulations that govern one of America’s oldest and largest naval shipyards. Front row, from left: Assistant Counsel Davone “Norra” Pe Benito, Associate Counsel Colleen Shook, Counsel Jim Matcalfe; back row from the left: Associate Counsel and Civilian Personnel Law Section Lead Kimberly Karle, Associate Counsel William Stoddard, and Associate Counsel Pascal Nkengla. Not pictured: Associate Counsel Ryan James and Paralegal Specialist Jacqueline Thompson. see less | View Image Page

Access Code: Code 107 – Office of Counsel

Tucked away from the bustling dry docks and piers of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), a small team of legal professionals works tirelessly to defend and enable the shipyard’s critical mission. They are the Office of Counsel, Code 107, the in-house legal team tasked with navigating the complex web of laws and regulations that govern one of America’s oldest, largest and most complex naval shipyards.

Led by Counsel Jim Metcalfe, the office functions as the shipyard's dedicated law firm, providing crucial legal guidance and defending the Navy and our shipyard in litigation. Their scope is vast, covering everything from contracts and environmental regulations to ethics and labor relations.

“We are the shipyard's legal counsel,” said Metcalfe. “We defend the shipyard in litigation, and we assist with all aspects of the laws that touch Norfolk Naval Shipyard.”

A significant portion of their work involves civilian personnel law, advising managers on employee-related issues ranging from misconduct investigations to disciplinary actions. This support is vital for a workforce of thousands. The team also represents the Department of the Navy in employment litigation, including discrimination claims and appeals, and contract litigation covering a wide range of supplies and services acquired to support the shipyard.

This constant churn of high-stakes work presents significant challenges. The office operates in a fast-paced environment, often tackling novel legal questions under tight deadlines.

“I love this shipyard because it's just there is never a boring week,” Metcalfe explained. “There's always some issue that requires an attorney to assist the management in getting through the process. We get to do a lot of work on issues that are often the first Navy or even government entity to deal with that problem.”

The volume of work, from advising on multi-million dollar contracts to handling congressional inquiries, can be daunting. Kimberly Karle, Associate Counsel and Civilian Personnel Law Section Lead, noted that managing the "constant churn" is one of the office's primary challenges.

To overcome this, the attorneys rely heavily on collaboration and teamwork. “We overcome them by working together as a team, and we work with our shipyard management team…to defend the shipyard and the Navy,” said Metcalfe.

This collaborative spirit extends beyond their own office. Associate Counsel Pascal Nkengla highlighted the importance of their internal and external networks. “We have a good community of practice. We share information with each other, not only in our office, but in the Department of the Navy,” Nkengla said. “I love to workshop my issues and cases with each of the individual attorneys here, and I learn so much from everybody.”

This teamwork directly supports NNSY’s primary mission: repairing, modernizing, and inactivating the U.S. Navy’s fleet. By providing sound and timely legal advice, Code 107 helps managers navigate complex legal issues efficiently, allowing them to remain focused on getting ships back to the fleet on time.

“I think the primary support that we give is in trying to assist supervisors and managers in being more efficient at that part of their job so that they can also focus more on getting the ships out on time,” Karle said. When a supervisor faces an issue, from a mishap on the waterfront to an employee dispute, Code 107 provides the guidance needed to resolve it properly and swiftly.

Ultimately, the attorneys of Code 107 see themselves as partners in the shipyard's success. They provide the legal framework that allows the engineers, mechanics, and technicians to perform their vital work for the nation.

“They're out there doing good work for the Navy and the nation,” Metcalfe said. “We like supporting our clients and helping them execute for America.” It is a sentiment echoed throughout the office—a deep pride in serving not only their clients within the shipyard but also the larger mission of the U.S. Navy.

Karle extends an open invitation to shipyard leaders: “We are a resource for them…We are very friendly, and we want to be as helpful as possible.”

While their work is done in offices rather than on the dry docks and most of the time, behind the scenes, the impact of Code 107 is felt across the shipyard. This small team provides the essential legal framework and defense that allows thousands of shipbuilders to focus on their primary mission. By expertly navigating the intricate legal landscape, the Office of Counsel ensures that America’s Shipyard remains ready and able to deliver for the U.S. Navy and the nation.