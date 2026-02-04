NUWC Division, Keyport Selects FY25 Sailors of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Commanding Officer, Capt. Brandon Monaghan recently announced the command’s selection of Navy Diver 1st Class Andrew Turner and Navy Diver 2nd Class Joshua Espinoza as Sailor and Junior Sailor of the Year respectively, for fiscal year 2025.



According to the award citation, ND1 Turner's superior performance through exemplary leadership and professionalism directly resulted in his selection as NUWC Division, Keyport's FY 2025 Sailor of the Year. His diligent oversight from October 2024 to September 2025 ensured the successful execution of 67 high-risk diving operations, 13 hyperbaric oxygen treatments, and an above-standard score during a diving safety assessment. Furthermore, his proactive involvement in critical command-level programs demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the well-being and readiness of command personnel.



ND2 Espinoza’s award citation applauded his superior performance while serving as a Second-Class Diver at NUWC Division, Keyport from October 2024 to September 2025, leading to his selection as the FY 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year. Fostering a positive command climate through exemplary teamwork and unwavering professionalism, he was consistently sought out by leadership for his technical expertise, accumulating more than 60 days of temporary additional duty. His unmatched work ethic was critical in the successful completion of 26 recovery operations, resulting in the recovery of 58 assets and significantly furthering undersea warfare technology development.



