1-16th Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise with Romanian Forces

Photo By Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez | Romanian land force member assigned to the 284th Armored Battalion prepare ammunition before heading onto the range on Smârdan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 2, 2026. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. and Romanian Land Forces shared tactical knowledge and enhanced combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA 02.03.2026 Story by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, Romania – Confronted by the biting chill of winter air, Soldiers of the 1-16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, showcased their expertise and grit as they conducted a joint live fire exercise with Romanian land forces in Smardan, Romania, from Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2026. The U.S. Army-led training exercise prioritized synchronizing the American M1A2 Abrams with the Romanian TR-85M1 Bizonul main battle tanks during combat operations.

The exercise involved armored and infantry elements from both the U.S. Army and Romanian forces, demonstrating the mobility of both armies as they worked together to engage multiple targets while executing coordinated movements.

Despite working in freezing temperatures, the Soldiers on the field remained unaffected as they accomplished their assigned tasks.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas J. Sacchieri, commander of the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, emphasized the significance of this event for his troops’ combat proficiency as they worked alongside their Romanian counterparts.

“This exercise has been a great opportunity for our Soldiers to partner with the Romanians to see how they do things. We've been able to do two days of situational training immediately followed by two days of live fire training,” he said. “We've been able to demonstrate our interoperability by communicating securely with our communications equipment. And overall, it's been a really good opportunity for us to partner with a NATO ally.”

The training exercise not only showcased the cohesion between the combined forces, but it also gave the Soldiers a chance to experience each military’s operational standards.

Staff Sgt. Jason Noles, a tank commander with Charlie Company, 1-16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, expressed his thoughts on being in a joint environment.

“I’d say the most rewarding part is definitely seeing the different cultures and how each military operates,” he said. “It’s kind of that back and forth where we can bounce ideas off each other, and how we think and how they think in operations. It gives us more of a better idea of how we can work together.”

The 1-16th Soldiers worked closely with the Romanian tankers to rehearse for and execute the training. The rehearsal drills included “dry runs” throughout the day to simulate coordinated tank movements aimed at capturing an enemy objective.

The dry runs were followed the next day by a two-hour live fire run during the afternoon and a one-hour night iteration, where the American and Romanian tanks expended over 70 anti-tank rounds of ammunition.

The joint-training event provided the 1st Infantry Division with an opportunity to demonstrate how its assets can deliver combat fighting power to various locations in Europe’s Eastern Flank.

Sacchieri also spoke on the importance of the training event and why joint operations are necessary for both forces.

“Training exercises like these are crucial for ensuring we can fight and win in a joint-multinational environment. From what I observed, the Romanians are deeply invested in their own defense,” he said.

At the conclusion of the live-fire exercise, the Soldiers demonstrated they could operate alongside host nation forces to project combat power throughout Europe, even while training in extreme cold. Joint training and live-fire exercises between U.S. and Romanian Land Forces directly contribute to security in the Black Sea region by ensuring that NATO Allies can operate together seamlessly in complex, contested environments.