USecAF visits Osan Air Base

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander, greets Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2026. Lohmeier’s visit is focused on engaging with Airmen and Guardians executing the mission across the Indo-Pacific, while also understanding the region’s operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier visited Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2026, marking his second stop as a part of his tour of the Indo-Pacific bases.

The visit reinforced the Department of the Air Force’s focus on readiness across the force and its continued investment in the people, programs, and culture that enable Airmen and Guardians to execute the mission.

“The level of detail and discipline that goes into planning and executing the mission here is impressive,” said Lohmeier. “Being forward-postured in this region places Osan at the heart of deterrence, and their readiness is critical to protecting our nation and preventing conflict.”

During his visit, Lohmeier engaged with Airmen and Guardians alongside senior leaders from Seventh Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing and Space Forces Korea, gaining firsthand insight into how Osan sustains combat power day to day. His engagements included tours of the 51st Medical Group, the base fitness center, and Super Squadron operations, where he observed how individual readiness supports sustained mission execution.

The tours further highlighted Osan’s ability to adapt and grow through initiatives such as the integration of Super Squadrons and tour normalization, reflecting how readiness is built over time through people, stability and culture.

“Osan’s mission demands constant readiness, and that starts with taking care of our Airmen and giving them the tools they need to succeed,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “Everything we do, from the Super Squadron test to tour normalization, is to ensure that our Airmen and units are ready to respond quickly and decisively.”

Throughout his tour, Lohmeier emphasized that readiness is a daily commitment shaped by leadership and mindset. His visit to Osan showcased how disciplined teams, engaged leaders and professional Airmen translate that commitment into sustained combat capability.

“Readiness isn’t something you turn on in a crisis, it’s built every day through leadership, feedback and accountability,” stated Lohmeier. “Hearing directly from Airmen and Guardians about what’s working and what needs improvement helps us make real changes, strengthening the force and ensuring we’re prepared to respond when called.”