Free and Open: U.S. Marines establish FARP operations at Tinian

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Getz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Antonio Sanchez, an expeditionary fuels technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a pressure test on fuel hoses during an Aviation Training Relocation program at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, January 17, 2026. MWSS-171 enables expeditionary aviation operations by establishing forward arming and refueling points in austere environments across the Indo-Pacific. Sanchez is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz) see less | View Image Page

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands – U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, traveled to Tinian to establish and operate a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during an aviation training relocation program aimed at developing expeditionary aviation capabilities and ensuring security throughout the Indo-Pacific.

“We are out here training to show we can set up a FARP anywhere quickly and provide support wherever the fight is happening,” said Sgt. Kuyler Brown. Brown is an expeditionary fuels technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Florida.

MWSS-171 and VMFA-232 used the FARP to conduct simulated real-world scenarios that gave Marines on the ground experience operating a live FARP, and pilots the ability to operate away from their main operating base while receiving continuous support.

“Having a FARP allows us to stay in the fight,” said Brown. “It cuts down on flight time, keeps our jets in the air longer, and shows we can set up anywhere and operate.”

Tinian’s location near Andersen Air Force base provides it the ability to rapidly refuel and support aircraft which makes it a valuable training area for aviation training relocation operations and projecting power throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Conducting training from island locations like Tinian allows Marines with MWSS-171 to gain real world experience practicing FARP assembly, disassembly, and sustained aviation operations in austere environments, which is a key aspect of the expeditionary execution of a FARP.

“This kind of training builds the Marines’ confidence not only in their own capabilities but in each other,” Brown said. “Our Marines know how to do their jobs, and exercises like this prove we can make it happen.”

The successful setup and operation of the FARP at Tinian demonstrated MWSS-171’s ability to deploy and support aviation operations in austere environments. Training events like this give Marines the chance to develop their skills and remain ready to support future operations focused on ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.