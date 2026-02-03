84th Ordnance Company Soldiers send rounds down range during CROWS training

Photo By Sgt. William Aquino | 84th fires away! Sustainment troops of 84th Ordnance Company, 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conduct training to familiarize themselves with the CROWS system, firing M249 squad automatic weapons and M240B machine guns from their vehicles at Story Live Fire Complex, Warrior Base, South Korea, Jan 28, 2026. CROWS stands for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station. The training consists of assembling, preparing, and operating the CROWS by firing at targets in both day and night times. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jack Ziercher) see less | View Image Page

WARRIOR BASE, South Korea - Suppressive fire down range! Soldiers of the 84th Ordinance Company, 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducted a field training exercise Jan. 28, 2026, to familiarize and qualify on the CROWS system, also known as the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station. The CROWS is a remote weapon system mounted on armored vehicles to protect the user inside.

“The M153 common remote operated weapon system is a remote-control turret that's mounted on top of our [Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles]. It can be mounted with various weapon systems,” said Capt. Noah Klein, 84th Ordinance Company commander. "It allows us to employ our machine guns from the safety of the cockpit of the vehicle and not have to expose ourselves.”

The exercise included two days of live firing with training on the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and M240 machine gun.

“The training consisted of day and night shooting with the M249 and M240 Bravo machine guns,” said Noah. “It was to get the soldiers hands-on training, especially for day and night firing with the 240 and M249.”

This is a continuation of another exercise three months prior.

“I think one of the things that makes this challenging, especially here in Korea, is just knowledge management,” Noah said. “We did our first exercise on the pro system back in October, and it's about to be February now. So, it's taken us about six months to train up to the point where we are right now.”

During the after-action review there was stark realization about using the system.

“Definitely get some hands on as much as you can,” said Sgt. Petrie Castro, 84th Ordnance Company. “It's not a hard system, but it is a hard system to familiarize with, because of all the components. The last thing you need is to break something, but as far as operating it, the only thing I have to say is make sure you have that multi-member button to press, as well as for aiming.”

With the last rounds fired and lessons learned, the Soldiers of the 84th Ordnance Company closed out their CROWS weapons system live-fire training ready to defend, deter and respond whenever called upon.