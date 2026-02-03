Naval Air Systems Command recognizes Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s 2025 Supervisor of the Year winner

Photo By Toiete Jackson | 260121-N-DG679-1005 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Executive Director, Darrell White, presents Anthony Harris, an aircraft overhaul and repair supervisor on FRCSE’s T-6 Texan II production line, with the Naval Air Systems Command’s Supervisor of the Year Award for FRCSE. see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a ceremony on Jan. 21, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced its 2025 Supervisor of the Year Award winners, recognizing one recipient from each of its 11 sites.

Anthony Harris, an aircraft overhaul and repair supervisor on Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) T-6 Texan II production line, received the NAVAIR accolade for FRCSE. There were 59 other nominees from across the command.

“Tony’s dedication to technical excellence and his commitment to people have created a high-performing team that delivers faster, safer and higher-quality aircraft to the warfighter,” said Darrell White, FRCSE’s executive director. “Under Tony’s leadership, mistakes become learning opportunities, successes are celebrated, and a culture of accountability and respect is fostered among his team.”

Harris has been an FRCSE employee for a decade. Since joining the command in 2016, he has served in multiple roles, beginning as an aircraft mechanic before advancing into a supervisory position. His experience spans numerous aircraft and production lines across the command, including work on platforms such as the F-5 Tiger, T-45 Goshawk and H-60 Seahawk, among others.

“I am most proud as a supervisor when I can lead people toward fulfilling their dreams of getting promoted in the field of their choice and seeing the outcome of their labor,” said Harris.“Winning this award means that someone recognized what I was doing toward developing the people under my charge.”

About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

