DAF PAE C3BM leader confirmed for third star

Photo By Richard Blumenstein | Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, the Department of the Air Force's Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, has been confirmed for his third star as the Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics) at the Pentagon. (Official Air Force photo by Richard Blumenstein)

The U.S. Senate recently confirmed the nomination of Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, the Department of the Air Force’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, for his third star as the Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics) at the Pentagon.

“This appointment is a direct reflection of the energy, talent, and ingenuity that are the wellspring of C3BM’s incredible people,” Cropsey said. “It has been the privilege of my career leading this incredible team over the past three years. We’ve literally reshaped the way the Department thinks about and executes system-of-systems integration in the pursuit of a more lethal and more agile joint and coalition force.”

The Air Force has not formally announced C3BM’s next leader.

In 2022, Cropsey, then a brigadier general, was appointed to stand up C3BM and serve as its first Program Executive Officer. The unit was established to deliver an integrated DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the system-of-systems that provides resilient decision advantage to Joint and Coalition Forces.

The initial organization was the combination of the Advanced Battle Management System program office and the Chief Architect Office (including the Operational Response Team). It is now comprised of five additional divisions: Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Kessel Run; Airspace Mission Planning; Aerial Networks; and the Joint Fires Network Integrated Program Office.