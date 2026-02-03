Fort Lee hosts FEMA to support Virginia winter storm response

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Federal, state and military partners staged side by side at Fort Lee’s Liberty Chapel parking lot as the Federal Emergency Management Agency established a temporary operations and equipment hub Feb. 27 to support winter storm response efforts across Virginia and the surrounding region. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Federal, state and military partners staged side by side at Fort Lee’s Liberty Chapel parking lot as the Federal Emergency Management Agency established a temporary operations and equipment hub Jan. 27 to support winter storm response efforts across Virginia and the surrounding region.

Dozens of trucks, trailers and specialized equipment — including 30 diesel generators of varying sizes — lined the lot as teams prepared to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities if outages occur. The site served as a forward staging area, allowing rapid response to hospitals, warming shelters, emergency services and other life-sustaining infrastructure.

The generators, organized into FEMA “packs,” are designed to power essential government and state facilities. Bob Isler, a mission manager with the Corps of Engineers, said the equipment can support nearly any emergency scenario.

The mission is supported through a partnership between FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which provides engineering expertise and temporary power capabilities during disasters. Army Prime Power Soldiers and contractors from Williams Sale Partnership round out the team, bringing both civilian trade skills and military experience to the operation.

“We have 30 different sizes of generators to pretty much accommodate whatever any storm or disaster hits us with,” Isler said. “We key in on hospitals, medical centers, warming shelters, fire departments, communications towers — anything required for life support and life sustainment. We’re here to keep those sustainment facilities operating.”

Isler’s 22-person team includes 11 Soldiers and a mix of civilian engineers and contractors. As a retired Marine, he said these missions remain personal for him.

“As long as you’re passionate about your job, it never feels like work,” he said. “Run toward the chaos and protect everyone behind you. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Supporting the operation are Soldiers from Alpha Company, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), a specialized Army unit trained in electrical power generation and distribution. Staff Sgt. Jose Reyes Dexca, a prime power specialist with the battalion, said his team is often the first on the ground during emergencies.

“We deal with power distribution, power generation and troubleshooting electrical systems — anything related to power or electricity,” Reyes Dexca said. “We go out first, assess the facilities and figure out exactly what it is that they need. It’s a critical job because a lot of people are depending on us.”

Assessment teams evaluate voltage requirements, equipment loads, generator placement and cable sizing to ensure safe and reliable installation.

“We’re a small part of the mission,” Reyes Dexca said, “but sometimes we make a big impact during an emergency. We’re proud to be able to help communities around the state.”

The team conducted assessments across the Richmond area and at the Fort Lee Garrison Headquarters to determine generator requirements and placement should outages occur.

Maj. Matthew McGuire, deputy district commander with the Corps of Engineers’ Pittsburgh District, called the interagency coordination seamless during his first temporary emergency power mission.

“It was an incredibly well coordinated effort between everybody,” McGuire said, including the Corps of Engineers, WSP and FEMA. “We staged here at Fort Lee so we could rapidly respond anywhere in FEMA Region 3. Although impacts weren’t as severe as projected, we’re postured and ready if conditions change.”

Scott Aldridge, an operations manager with WSP and a U.S. Navy Reserve captain, said many members of the contracted workforce share military backgrounds that naturally align with the installation environment.

“We’ve got a lot of prior military who are now subcontractors and specialists, whether it’s electricians or other trades,” Aldridge said. “They’re still bringing that same mission mindset. Being on a military base just ties everything together.”

From Virginia north to New York and south toward the Carolinas, the Liberty Chapel lot has become a central hub for preparedness, a visible reminder of the installation’s role in supporting both military and civilian communities.

As winter weather continues to move through the region, teams remain on standby, equipment fueled and cables packed, ready to roll out at a moment’s notice.

For those working the mission, readiness is the priority.

“Collectively, everyone out here has a very specific skill set that’s critical to making this response happen,” Isler said. “Nothing more, nothing less — just neighbors helping neighbors.”