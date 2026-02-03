(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Band First Class Pinning Ceremony

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Band First Class Pinning Ceremony

    Photo By Seaman Andrew DelNagro | 251211-N-WM182-7860 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musician First Class Zachary

    JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    251211-N-WM182-3617 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musician First Class Zachary Buckwash and Kyndra Sisayaket, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receive their first class insignia during their pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
