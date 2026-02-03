251211-N-WM182-3617 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musician First Class Zachary Buckwash and Kyndra Sisayaket, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receive their first class insignia during their pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2026 Date Posted: 02.02.2026 23:21 Story ID: 557327 Location: JP Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Seventh Fleet Band First Class Pinning Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.