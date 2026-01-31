6-56 ADA validates counter-UAS training during UAV demonstration

Photo By Capt. Russell ShirleyJones | A U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, or M-LIDS, comprised of the M1277 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle, or M-ATV, the XM914 30mm Bushmaster Chain Gun, the Coyote interceptor and Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor , or KuRFS radar, assigned to Delta Battery, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, is positioned on a training area during a civilian one-way attack drone demonstration on Jan. 29, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas. The M-LIDS is a U.S. Army two-part system designed to detect, track, identify, and destroy small drone threats with the Coyote a key kinetic interceptor. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers from 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillerytrained alongside civilian personnel during a live unmanned aerial system demonstration observed by leaders from III Armored Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division on Jan. 29, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas.

The event focused on counter-unmanned aircraft systems, or cUAS, integration, giving 6-56 ADA Regiment crews the opportunity to test their radar, kinetic, and electronic warfare systems against live unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, flights. Crews operated their full capability set, including the KU-band radar, Coyote interceptors, 30 mm and M240B weapon systems and electronic jamming platforms, to see how their equipment detects, classifies and responds to evolving drone threats.

1st Lt. Martin Ocampo, a platoon leader assigned to Delta Battery, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, said training was important for a unit on the leading edge of the Army’s counter-UAS modernization effort.

“Drones are at the center of the current fight,” Ocampo said. “Bringing our kinetic and electronic warfare vehicles out here allows our crews to see radar performance against real UAV profiles and improve how quickly they classify and engage. This is the type of training that helps us set the pace for counter-UAS across the Army.”

Ocampo said working alongside civilians provided valuable repetitions.

“Every live track helps our Soldiers get faster and more lethal,” he said. “It ensures we can protect whichever maneuver force we are attached to.”

The UAV demonstration demonstrated two different one-way attack drones, or OWA, UAV platforms, giving ADA Soldiers a firsthand look at how small, unmanned aircraft operate in contested environments.

Spc. Noel Stoehr, a Joint Fire Support Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery was invited to fly the OWA during the demonstration.

“The drone was intuitive to operate, but the attack run requires a lot of skill because the camera is not stabilized,” Stoehr said. “Keeping the target centered is difficult as you close in. It showed how valuable AI can be for precision terminal guidance.”

Stoehr, a former corporate pilot, said integrating drones into reconnaissance and strike operations has major implications for fire support Soldiers.

“Normally we have to get close to the enemy to observe and call for fire,” he said. “A drone can cover more ground, keep us safer and even conduct strikes if needed.”

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Westerberg, a targeting officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, said the demonstration helped leaders understand how AI-enabled one-way attack systems interact with Army fires formations.

“This event tied emerging UAV threats into the fires warfighting function,” Westerberg said. “Watching 6-56 ADA track these drones in real time builds the foundation for future counter-UAS integration across III Armored Corps.”

The combined training allowed civilians to showcase developing drone technologies while giving 6-56 ADA realistic scenario-based repetitions to refine detection, classification and engagement procedures.