MCB Camp Pendleton Employees Awarded for 545 Years of Combined Federal Service

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Marine Corps Installations West hosted its bi-annualMCIWEST-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Employee of the Quarter & Year and Civilian Federal Length of Service Awards Ceremonyon Jan. 29, 2026, recognizing civilian employees for their dedication to federal service.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of MCIWEST, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, presented the awards to the recipients, and gave remarks about the vital role that civilians play in supporting the Marine Corps mission and thanked recipients for their continued service.



The ceremony awarded Nina Kanoa, a purchasing agent and team lead for the Regional Contracting Office, Employee of the Quarter for the 3rd quarter, and awarded Yvette L. Zambrano, a civilian payroll financial technician, assistant chief of staff, G-8, Employee of the Quarter for the 4th quarterof fiscal year 2025. Julio Carrillo, an agency program coordinator for the Regional Contracting Office was also recognized as the civilian Employee of the Yearfor outstanding performance during fiscal year 2025.



Additionally, 15 employees were recognized for the length of their service, ranging from 30 to 55 years, totaling a combined 545 years of federal service. Among those recognized was Domingo Jimenez Jr., a supervisory security assistant, awarded for his achievement of 55 years of federal service.



“A lot of times in our work, we get the feeling that an individual’s chain of command doesn’t care,” said Jimenez Jr. as he held up the pin awarded to him. “That’s not true. It shows”



The event followed a recent furlough of federal workers due to a temporary government shutdown in October 2025, which led some employees to question their work and purpose. The ceremony helped revitalize and motivate the recipients by showing appreciation for all that they do.



“This past year’s ‘roller coaster’ for civilian employees has made me question our efforts and purpose,” said David Smith, a visual information specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations, who was one of six employees recognized for 30 years of federal service. “This ceremony today has proven to me that civilian employees are in the fight and what we do is important. This award has invigorated me to continue the fight in serving our warfighters.”



The awards ceremony highlighted the commitment to recognizing civilian contributions during a challenging period for federal employees. The bi-annual event will continue to honor civilians across various departments at Camp Pendleton who demonstrate exceptional dedication to supporting Marines and their families.