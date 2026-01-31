The Four Chaplains story - Forging warfighter readiness and resiliency at Army SMDC

Photo By Allen Meeks | As the nation observes Four Chaplains Day on Feb. 3, the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps continues to draw inspiration from a historic act of selflessness while adapting to the modern demands of military readiness. The story of four chaplains who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II is the bedrock of the corps' mission as it spearheads new initiatives in "spiritual fitness” and/or “spiritual readiness" for the 21st-century American Soldier. (Photo Illustration by Allen Meeks) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama - As the nation observes Four Chaplains Day on Feb. 3, the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps continues to draw inspiration from a historic act of selflessness while adapting to the modern demands of military readiness. The story of four chaplains who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II is the bedrock of the corps' mission as it spearheads new initiatives in "spiritual fitness” and/or “spiritual readiness" for the 21st-century American Soldier.

The heroic legacy was forged in the frigid, dark waters of the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943. When a German torpedo slammed into the USAT Dorchester, the transport ship sank in under 20 minutes, plunging its more than 900 servicemen and civilians into chaos. Amidst the panic and terror, four Army chaplains—Lt. George L. Fox (Methodist), Lt. Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), Lt. John P. Washington (Catholic), and Lt. Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed)—moved calmly among the men. They offered prayers, soothed the frightened, and guided the disoriented toward lifeboats. When the supply of life jackets was exhausted, the four men gave away their own. Survivors clinging to wreckage recounted the unforgettable sight of the chaplains linked arm-in-arm, praying and singing hymns as the ship slipped beneath the waves. Their sacrifice, honored with a posthumous Distinguished Service Cross and a unique Special Medal for Heroism, remains a profound and enduring example of interfaith unity and courage under fire.

Today, that same spirit of service is being strategically channeled into the Army's "Holistic Health and Fitness" system, a comprehensive initiative aimed at optimizing Soldier performance and well-being. Recognizing that a Soldier's readiness extends beyond physical strength, H2F integrates five key domains: physical, nutritional, mental, sleep, and spiritual readiness. This marks a deliberate effort to integrate spiritual well-being into the core of a Soldier's preparedness, a concept that leaders say is vital for the psychological demands of modern warfare. It is a recognition that a Soldier's inner strength, purpose, and values are critical components of their overall resilience and lethality.

This focus on the spiritual domain reaffirms the chaplain's foundational role. U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Command Chaplain Col. J. Mark Morgan noted that "SMDC battalion, brigade and AAMDC chaplains serve our Soldiers daily in garrison but also in field and deployed environments serving as the first-line counsel for needs ranging from lack of motivation and/or sense of purpose to marriage and family problems."

The Chaplain Corps is at the forefront of the H2F effort, leading the charge to build spiritual readiness across the force. This is accomplished through programs led by Unit Ministry Teams, which consist of a chaplain and a religious affairs specialist. These teams are embedded within units to provide 100 percent confidential counseling and support that aligns with a commander's vision. Recent initiatives like the Building Strong and Ready Teams, or BSRT, program "seek to strengthen Soldier resolve to serve and also maintain family unity across the command," said Morgan. These programs provide Soldiers and their families with tools and resources to navigate the unique stressors of military life, directly enhancing unit cohesion and individual morale.

A recent review of the term “spiritual fitness” has led to a renewed focus on the chaplain's core mission. The Secretary of the Army has made clear statements that align with Gen. George Washington’s initial reason for establishing the chaplaincy: to ensure that every Soldier has a chaplain to turn to for religious services and support. The chaplain’s mission is first and foremost to protect the First Amendment rights of every Soldier to freely exercise their religion. Based on this, chaplains advocate for Soldiers to the command, staying true to their endorsements and ordaining organizations. They "perform religious services in post chapels and deployed environments based on their ecclesiastical endorsements," Morgan added.

The Corps’ deep roots in the armed forces make it uniquely suited for this mission. Established by a general order from then-Gen. George Washington on July 29, 1775, the Chaplain Corps is one of the oldest and most storied branches of the U.S. Army, predating the Declaration of Independence. Its creation by the Continental Congress, just weeks after the establishment of the Army itself, underscored the founding leadership's belief that spiritual and moral guidance was essential for a Soldier's welfare. Washington understood that an army’s strength was measured not just in military might, but in the moral conviction and spiritual fortitude of its people.

From its inception to its modern-day integration into the H2F system, the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps has remained an indispensable part of the force. By nurturing the living, caring for the wounded, and honoring the fallen, chaplains ensure every Soldier is morally and spiritually prepared. As Morgan stated, "The example set by the four chaplains inspires all of us to be selfless in our service to our Soldiers and our Nation," a principle the corps upholds with its enduring motto: "Pro Deo et Patria" For God and Country!