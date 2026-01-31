West Point participates in celebration of FDR's birthday at ceremony
WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
02.02.2026
A contingent from the U.S. Military Academy participated in the commemoration of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 144th birthday Jan. 30 in Hyde Park, New York.
U.S. Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. R.J. Garcia and USCC Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Powers placed a Presidential Wreath on the behalf of President Donald J. Trump in honor of FDR at the event.
Also in attendance from West Point were the U.S. Corps of Cadets 1st Regimental Staff, who performed honor guard duties, the West Point Military Police Color Guard, who fired salutary volleys, and the West Point Band Field Music Group, The Hellcats, played Taps.
FDR entered the presidency at the height of the Great Depression and led the country during World War II. Roosevelt was president from 1933-45 and died during his unprecedented fourth term in office.
