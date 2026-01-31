(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    February Enlisted Promotions

    307th Bomb Wing February Enlisted Promotions

    Photo By Senior Airman Justin Moore | 307th Bomb Wing February Enlisted Promotions... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Courtesy Story

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective February 1, 2026.

    Master Sgt. Marc Vagrin

    Master Sgt. Brandy Donald

    Master Sgt. Christopher Clater

    Tech Sgt. Michael Slown

    Tech Sgt. Jesus Ruiz

    Tech Sgt. Thai Nguyen

    Tech Sgt. Austin Anderson

    Tech Sgt. Carter Harris

    Staff Sgt. Sofaira Williams

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Golden

    Staff Sgt. Bryson Doll

    Senior Airman Alexia Terraza

    Senior Airman Destiny Smith

    Senior Airman Bryson Richards

    Senior Airman Logan Reese

    Senior Airman Victor Perez Acanda

    Senior Airman Favour Ori

    Senior Airman Yordyn Menendez

    Senior Airman Carol Lorenzo

    Senior Airman Lateric Harper

    Airman Jermaine Marshall

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 12:18
    Story ID: 557292
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February Enlisted Promotions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    307th Bomb Wing February Enlisted Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Enlisted Promotions
    307th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version