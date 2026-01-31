February Enlisted Promotions

The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective February 1, 2026.

Master Sgt. Marc Vagrin

Master Sgt. Brandy Donald

Master Sgt. Christopher Clater

Tech Sgt. Michael Slown

Tech Sgt. Jesus Ruiz

Tech Sgt. Thai Nguyen

Tech Sgt. Austin Anderson

Tech Sgt. Carter Harris

Staff Sgt. Sofaira Williams

Staff Sgt. Dylan Golden

Staff Sgt. Bryson Doll

Senior Airman Alexia Terraza

Senior Airman Destiny Smith

Senior Airman Bryson Richards

Senior Airman Logan Reese

Senior Airman Victor Perez Acanda

Senior Airman Favour Ori

Senior Airman Yordyn Menendez

Senior Airman Carol Lorenzo

Senior Airman Lateric Harper

Airman Jermaine Marshall