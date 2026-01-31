February Enlisted Promotions

The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective February 1, 2026.
Master Sgt. Marc Vagrin
Master Sgt. Brandy Donald
Master Sgt. Christopher Clater
Tech Sgt. Michael Slown
Tech Sgt. Jesus Ruiz
Tech Sgt. Thai Nguyen
Tech Sgt. Austin Anderson
Tech Sgt. Carter Harris
Staff Sgt. Sofaira Williams
Staff Sgt. Dylan Golden
Staff Sgt. Bryson Doll
Senior Airman Alexia Terraza
Senior Airman Destiny Smith
Senior Airman Bryson Richards
Senior Airman Logan Reese
Senior Airman Victor Perez Acanda
Senior Airman Favour Ori
Senior Airman Yordyn Menendez
Senior Airman Carol Lorenzo
Senior Airman Lateric Harper
Airman Jermaine Marshall
