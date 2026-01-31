(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARCENT Hosts Lebanese Armed Forces for Security Summit

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Story by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    TAMPA, Fla.- U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) hosted a bi-lateral security summit attended by senior leaders from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 29-30. LAF leaders briefed U.S. military leadership on regional security matters,including operational updates and progress toward the army's disarmamentplan.

    The security summit also supported ongoing dialogue associated with the Cessation of Hostilities Supervisory Committee, commonly referred to as the Mechanism.

    Established in November 2024, the Mechanism is a multinational supervisory committee responsible for monitoring, verifying, and providing direct deconfliction between the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces.

    Lt. Gen. Joseph Clearfield, MARCENT commander and chairman of the Mechanism, led discussions focused on military cooperation and the importance of the Mechanism.

    "As MARCENT continues to play a central role in the Mechanism, these discussions with our partners will remain a critical part of our efforts,” said Clearfield. “We are committed to durable peace and stability in the region.”

