Ross Relinquishes Command of USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) (GOLD)

Cmdr. Brian Ross relinquished command of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) (GOLD), to Cmdr. Scott J. Tedrick during a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Tedrick, a native of Tippecanoe, Ohio, takes command following a tour as a Deputy for the Commander, Submarine Squadron Sixteen. He began his career as an enlisted Machinist’s Mate in 2001 before earning his commission via the Seaman to Admiral-21 program. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.

During the ceremony, Tedrick addressed the crew and distinguished guests, emphasizing the weight of his new role and his philosophy on leadership at sea.

"Commanding a ballistic missile submarine is one of the greatest responsibilities entrusted to any leader," Tedrick said. "It is rooted in trust, accountability, technical excellence, and professionalism. Service aboard a ballistic missile submarine demands sacrifice, but it also reflects the very best of our Navy because excellence is the standard every day."

Tedrick also paid tribute to the Sailors he will now lead, noting that the human element is the most vital component of the ship’s lethality.

"The true strength of this submarine is not the platform of lifeless steel, but the Sailors who operate it with precision and pride," Tedrick remarked. "Our mission is also our nation’s highest strategic priority. We maintain the most survivable leg of our nation’s strategic deterrence triad, ensuring peace through strength and readiness."

A significant portion of Tedrick's remarks focused on his upbringing in Harrison County, Ohio, and how those early lessons translate to the “silent service."

"The values that guided me were shaped long before I put on this uniform. Growing up on a farm in Tippecanoe, Ohio, I learned the importance of hard work, service, and showing up for others," said Tedrick. "I am proud to represent Tippecanoe and Harrison County, and I carry those lessons with me into command at sea."

Ross reflected on his tenure leading the crew through a challenging extended maintenance period, highlighting their resilience and exceptional teamwork.

“It has been my honor to be your captain. I wear that title with pride, not because of what it bestows upon me but because of how I have been impacted by each of you,” said Ross. Ross will continue his service as the Deputy for Training at Submarine Squadron 16 in Kings Bay, Georgia.

Submarine Group 10 is the nation's pre-eminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

