USS Kearsarge Namesake Visit

CONCORD, N.H. - Eight Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) visited the communities surrounding Mount Kearsarge, Jan. 21-24, strengthening ties between the ship’s crew and the region that bears its historic name.

The namesake visit is part of an ongoing effort to connect Sailors with the legacy of their vessel while fostering relationships with the communities it represents. For the crew, the trip offered an opportunity to reflect on the ship’s heritage wile engaging directly with past, present, and future generations of service members.

The visit began at Kearsarge Regional High School, where the Sailors worked alongside local recruiters to speak with students about opportunities available through Naval service. Later that day, the Sailors conducted uniform inspections and spoke with members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets

“This is our mission, to serve our country,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Stephen Jackson. “So doing community relations trips and getting to meet people and their families is a great honor.”

By sharing their personal experiences, the Sailors provided insight on expectations, daily routines, and the diverse career paths the Navy offers active duty service members. The visit emphasized education, service, and the Navy’s role in supporting personal and professional growth.

The following day, the Sailors volunteered at local a Veteran Affairs hospital, serving food, sharing stories, and playing games with former service members. The interaction highlighted the timeless bond shared between generations who have worn the uniform.

