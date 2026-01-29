Building the Future: Mōkapu Elementary School Grand Opening

Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi – On Jan. 6, 2026, Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi (MCBH) marked a milestone for military families as Mōkapu Elementary School celebrated the grand opening of its newly built campus. The ceremony highlighted the opening of modern classrooms and a new administrative building, bringing together base personnel, students, faculty, staff, and community members to welcome the next chapter in the school’s history. The new school is now carrying the legacy of the former one, which served generations of students since opening in 1960. For more than six decades, the former school building has supported and taught the needs of countless children upon the installation making it a central part of the community.

“This ceremony celebrates the opening of the new Mōkapu Elementary School building and reflects our shared commitment to children and families. These new structures facilitate learning, while also enhancing the quality of the educational programming and curriculum development,” said Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of MCBH. “By investing in education at Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi, we strengthen our community, nurture a love of learning, and build a strong foundation for our students’ growth.”

Cultural practitioners blessed the building before base leadership and school officials delivered remarks. The ceremony emphasized cultural and community events recognizing traditional values and moving forward to a bright future.

Students later joined hands and sang “Hawaiʻi Aloha” expressing deep love and pride to the Hawaiʻian homeland, as the ribbon was cut by Kelly Pereza, an academic coordinator who has taught at the school for 35 years officially marking the opening of a new chapter for Mōkapu Elementary School.

With its new doors officially open, Mōkapu Elementary School stands ready to continue a tradition of excellence while embracing the future. As students, families, and educators begin this new chapter together, Mōkapu Elementary School remains a cornerstone of the MCBH community, building a foundation of learning, resilience, and connection for generations to come.