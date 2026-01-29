$95M planning contract helps Navy, Marine Corps move projects from concept to execution

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic awarded AECOM-BAKER ATLANTIC PLANNING JV of Arlington, Virginia, a $95 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services supporting Navy and Marine Corps projects.

Awarded under contract N62470-26-D-0003, the effort provides planning and engineering services that help translate operational requirements into executable projects, strengthening the shore infrastructure that enables Navy and Marine Corps forces to train, maintain, deploy and operate. By improving how requirements are defined, analyzed and matured into actionable project packages, the work supports priorities focused on readiness, resilient infrastructure and informed investment decisions.

Work may include installation and enterprise planning products such as Global Shore Infrastructure Plans, installation development plans, installation climate resilience plans, area development plans, regional integration plans, functional plans, maintenance and sustainment plans, encroachment action plans, comprehensive neighborhood plans for family housing and unaccompanied housing, installation appearance plans, and installation optimization and modernization plans.

Planning and engineering deliverables may also include project documentation for Military Construction (MILCON) and facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization (FSRM) requirements, including DD Form 1391 packages and supporting products such as construction cost estimates, siting and land-use analyses, special site approvals, economic analyses, asset evaluations, basic facility requirements documentation, facilities planning documents, preliminary hazard analyses and lists, and sustainable design studies.

Additional services may include concept and special planning studies, business case analyses, traffic and movement studies, facilities planning studies, feasibility studies, analyses of alternatives, safety studies, Air Installation Compatible Use Zones and Range Air Installation Compatible Use Zones studies, site studies, facilities life cycle studies, and activity planning and management models. Integrated product support and integrated logistics systems studies may also be performed.

Installation geospatial information and services may be included to support Navy geospatial data standards and geographic information system (GIS) deliverables used for facilities and infrastructure planning. Other work may include development and updates to facility planning criteria and standards, visioning and scenario workshops, facilitated charrettes, briefing materials and reports, minor design support such as requests for proposals development, customer concept designs, and three-dimensional virtual environment modeling.

Performance includes a base year and four one-year options for a maximum ordering period of 60 months, from Jan. 29, 2026, through Jan. 28, 2031. Fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at the time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The requirement was competitively procured through SAM.gov, with two qualification packages received. Selection was made in accordance with 40 U.S.C. Chapter 11 based on evaluation criteria that included specialized experience, professional qualifications and technical competence, program management and capacity, past performance, quality control, commitment to small business, firm location and volume of work.

Services will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps installations, primarily in the continental United States, with additional requirements possible in the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. Work may also be performed worldwide as mission needs dictate.

Through this effort, the Navy and Marine Corps will receive the planning, engineering and geospatial support needed to define requirements, refine cost and scope, and move installation investments from concept to executable projects. The work is intended to strengthen shore readiness, improve long-range modernization decisions, and ensure facilities and supporting systems remain capable, resilient and aligned to mission demands.