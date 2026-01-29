Georgia Department of Defense Begins Winter Storm Response Planning after Gov. Kemp Declares State of Emergency

Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARIETTA, Ga.– The Georgia Department of Defense (DoD) is preparing to assist the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and other state and local authorities as a winter storm is predicted toaffectnorthern parts of Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.

Today, following Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a state of emergency, up to 500 Georgia National Guardsmen were authorized for state active duty. The Georgia DoD has begun preparations to support Georgians as part of a whole-of-government response, with GEMA/HS serving as the lead agency.

Georgians are urged to listen for directions from their local officials regarding road conditions and preparedness efforts. They can also visithttps://gema.georgia.gov/to learn more about preparation and for the latest updates on this winter storm.

While no specific missions have been tasked to the Georgia DoD, our forces are ready to respond quickly if called upon.

The Georgia DoD provides many capabilities for the response effort, including route-clearing equipment and personnel, transportation and logistics support, communications infrastructure, and support for points of distribution.

The Georgia Department of Defense is a ready and versatile force trained and equipped to provide rapid, coordinated, and effective support to civil authorities during emergencies.