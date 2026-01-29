Precision Under Pressure

Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi - U.S. Marines, service members and civilians from across Hawaiʻi competed in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific (MCMC-P), putting their skills to the test through a series of timed and precision-based events at Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi (MCBH), from January 5th-17th, 2026.

The MCMC-P is an essential event under the Competition-In-Arms Program (CIAP), which has supported marksmanship excellence for 115 years, bringing together Marines from across the Pacific to refine shooting skills, and assess proficiency in accordance with Marine Corps standards. The competition plays a vital role in developing lethality and creating an opportunity to compete in higher-level marksmanship competitions.

“One of the biggest challenges was the mental aspect,” said competitor Sgt. Robert Banks, a supply chain manager with Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment. “Shooting under time while staying focused and maintaining accurate hits required discipline and control.”

Throughout the event, Marines were evaluated on their ability to perform under stress by maintaining consistent accuracy, highlighting the mental demands of marksmanship. The competition was made up of a series of matches: Pistol, Rifle, Rifle Night, Precision Marksman, Team Rifle and Team Pistol match. Each of these had their individual dynamic stages with timed scenarios that emphasized accuracy, weapons handling and decision-making, reinforcing the skills required for combat readiness.

Among the top honors awarded were the Gunner Trophy, Rifle Team Trophy, Pistol Team Trophy, and individual rifle and pistol Excellence-in-Competition Badges, highlighting both individual and team cohesion. Marines may also earn the prestigious Distinguished Marksman Badge, and Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge. These badges are awarded once a Marine accumulates the required points within the CIAP.

Sgt. Keaton Austin-Reed, a Marine Ground Task Force planning specialist with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, and native of Jenison, Michigan is this year’s recipient of the Gunner Trophy, scoring the highest in the individual rifle and pistol categories, rising above 55 other competitors. Austin-Reed was also awarded the Distinguished Marksman Badge, having shown sustained performance and consistency in competitive shooting.

“Being the overall winner to the match means a lot to me because at my first MCMC-P I wasn’t really confident or good at shooting,” Austin-Reed continued. “Now I hope that I can inspire the next generation of new shooters the way I was inspired by those before me.”

The MCMC-P reinforces the core values of discipline, focus, and teamwork that are vital to the Marine Corps. With each shot fired, Marines demonstrate their commitment to excellence and readiness for the challenges of combat. The event not only celebrates individual achievements, like that of Austin-Reed, but also strengthens the collective skill set of the Marine Corps as a whole. As these Marines return to their home units, they carry with them not only a heightened level of marksmanship, but also the lessons learned from pushing themselves under pressure.