Collaborative planning saves time, money, lives

Photo By Mark Cleghorn | Dewayne Dulaney, Anniston Army Depot Assistant Fire Chief, briefs Emergency Operations Center (EOC) members during a tabletop exercise (TTX) at Anniston Army Depot, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. The TTX reinforces the critical role timely, coordinated emergency response plays in sustaining ANAD's daily mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark Cleghorn)

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. - It’s not an unlikely situation on or off any military installation. In this instance, a tanker overturns during rush hour on Anniston Army Depot (ANAD), rupturing two compartments and spilling hundreds of gallons of fuel into a nearby storm drain. The fuel then catches fire.

“This event is based upon possible hazardous scenarios that could take place on the depot,” said Phillip Trued, ANAD’s chief of staff and garrison manager.

The event was part of a tabletop exercise (TTX) conducted on the depot to explore the “what-ifs” that would be risky or impossible to test during live exercises and reveal gaps without costly real-world consequences.

John Crawford, an emergency management specialist, was the facilitator in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during the TTX, guiding participants through a disaster that continued to unfold quickly and draw in other agencies. The exercise gave agencies structured time to learn each other’s roles and responsibilities, response procedures, communication channels, and limitations.

“We specifically examine emergency response plans and procedures,” said Crawford. “The TTX gives everyone an opportunity for open discussion and increase readiness for a real incident on the depot.”

Representatives from different agencies included emergency services, communications, environmental, and the command group. George Worman, chief depot counsel, and his team were also active participants during the TTX to advise the commander and staff elements on the legal aspects of emergency incidents.

Command and control of the incident is just one aspect, explained Worman. “Legal risk of environmental consequences, use of force and mutual aid issues for security and fire personnel, potential claims by on and off-post parties, and general risks of litigation by third parties. In short, we are there to ensure the depot meets its obligations to the Army and the community,” Worman explained.

According to Trued, part of those obligations is a timely response. “The depot’s imperative is to respond quickly and safely to any natural or manmade disaster and properly communicate to internal and external stakeholders as needed.”

The TTX reinforced the critical role timely, coordinated response plays in sustaining ANAD’s daily mission. By walking through realistic scenarios and practicing decision points, participating organizations strengthened interagency coordination needed to protect personnel, infrastructure, and operational continuity, underscoring that preparedness is not separate from the depot’s mission, but essential to ensuring ANAD remains ready and capable of supporting the warfighter.