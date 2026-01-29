NAS Pensacola Participates in Annual Navy Force Protection Exercise

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces and first responders conduct an active shooter drill Jan. 29, 2026, at the NAS Pensacola Child Development Center (CDC) onboard the air station as part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 (CS-SC26), an annual evaluation conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. CS-SC26 is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola is participating in an annual force protection exercise Jan. 26 through Feb. 6.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 (CS-SC26) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. CS-SC26 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

“Comprehensive exercises test our Naval Security Forces and first responders. It keeps our personnel sharp and ensures the safety of those who live, work and visit NAS Pensacola,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman. “These exercises reinforce procedures across the installation so personnel rapidly respond and effectively employ the full scale of our capabilities.”

Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part approach is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.

“These exercises are used to provide realistic, dynamic scenarios for our first responders to react to so they can better protect the populace of the installation,” said NAS Pensacola Installation Training Officer Erich Brinkmeier. “Consistently testing our security department, fire department and emergency operations centers with these types of drills makes sure that our personnel are ready to respond to any threat.

NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NAS Pensacola also serves as the Navy’s only installation in the Gulf with both a deep-water port and active airfield and also serves as a safe harbor for numerous U.S. Coast Guard and USNS ships during extreme weather situations.