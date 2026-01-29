Steady Presence in Motion: Leading the Guard Through Washington’s Winter Test

Photo By Spc. Paris Hayes | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits Soldiers patrolling metro stations in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Tires crunch over frozen pavement as a military vehicle moves steadily through the streets of the nation’s capital. Snow clings to curbs and medians, packed into uneven ridges by plows that worked through the night. At a red light, a pedestrian slips briefly on ice before regaining balance. Nearby Guardsmen subtly adjust their posture and close distance—not to intervene, but to be ready.

Inside the vehicle, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, watches quietly as the city moves around him.

“This is what every day looks like,” Blanchard said, scanning sidewalks, transit entrances and intersections as the vehicle slowed near a Metro station. “This is where the mission lives.”

The ride-along is informal by design. There are no staged stops and no preset route—just movement between patrol areas, transit corridors and clusters of Soldiers and Airmen standing watch in the cold as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Snowfall has altered traffic patterns and slowed movement across the city, testing mobility and coordination while reinforcing the importance of visible, steady presence.

“I don’t want this to feel scripted,” Blanchard said. “I want to see how things are actually working.”

At one stop, Blanchard steps out into the cold, boots crunching against packed snow. He approaches a small team positioned near a transit entrance, asking how long they have been on post and whether they have been able to rotate inside to warm up. He checks that radios are cutting through the weather and confirms that vehicles remain positioned for safe movement.

“Make sure you’re rotating inside,” Blanchard said. “And if something isn’t working, we fix it. Don’t just work through it.”

The exchange lasts only moments, but the effect is visible. The team maintains sharp posture, their focus steady as the general moves on.

Across Washington, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue supporting civil authorities through the winter storm, operating alongside District and federal partners to maintain safety, assist those in need and keep public spaces functioning. Tactical vehicles maneuver through snow-lined streets, providing mobility where conditions challenge standard traffic. Guardsmen assist pedestrians navigating icy walkways, support motorists during weather-related delays and maintain presence in transit hubs where crowds compress movement and decision-making.

“Winter weather changes everything,” Blanchard said as the vehicle pulled away. “It forces you to think differently, move deliberately and stay connected. That’s where readiness shows.”

At another location, Blanchard pauses near a group preparing to shift positions. A junior leader explains how the team adjusted spacing and movement to account for slick surfaces and reduced visibility. Blanchard listens, nodding before offering brief affirmation.

“That’s good judgment,” he said. “That’s exactly what we want—see the environment, adapt and keep people safe.”

Earlier briefings reflected sustained year-over-year reductions in violent crime across the District, outcomes leaders attribute not to a single action, but to consistency, coordination and shared responsibility among agencies working together. The National Guard’s role supports that effort by reinforcing visibility and situational awareness while operating within clearly defined authorities.

“These results don’t happen by accident,” Blanchard said. “They come from people working together over time, understanding their role and trusting one another.”

That trust is reinforced through clarity of intent. Junior leaders are empowered to assess conditions and act within established guidance, allowing formations to adapt quickly as weather, crowds and circumstances change.

“You can’t micromanage environments like this,” Blanchard said. “You have to give people the tools, the intent and the confidence to make decisions.”

As snowfall thickens, Blanchard checks on cold-weather gear and rotation plans, asking whether boots are holding up and if additional gloves are needed. The details, he said, matter.

“If you take care of your people,” Blanchard said, “they’ll take care of the mission.”

Leadership, for Blanchard, is practiced in motion. He fields updates over the radio, reinforces standards on the sidewalk and answers questions about sustainment and training without breaking stride. Brief moments of humor surface during exchanges before focus returns to the task at hand.

“You might be cold,” he told one team before moving on, “but what you’re doing here matters.”

As evening settles in, streetlights reflect off icy pavement and trains arrive in steady intervals. Commuters move home. Guardsmen remain in place, adjusting their stance as snow continues to fall.

Back inside the vehicle, another update comes across the radio—another coordination point, another decision.

“The goal is simple,” Blanchard said as the vehicle merged back into traffic. “People should be able to go about their day safely, even when conditions aren’t ideal.”

The work continues. The progress is cumulative. And long after the storm passes and patrol routes evolve, the habits reinforced here—presence, trust and shared responsibility—will continue shaping how the force responds to whatever comes next.