The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence announces the winners of the 2025 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Awards

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence announced the 2025 winners of the prestigious Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker Awards on Jan. 28, 2026. The awards were presented during the yearly Aviation Senior Leader Forum, an event that gathers the leaders both past and present in Army Aviation to discuss the future of the force.

The awards honor the legacy of Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker, a formative figure in the history of Army Aviation. A decorated veteran of the Vietnam War with more than 5,000 flight hours, Parker was a visionary leader who guided the branch through a critical period of modernization.

As the first chief of the Army Aviation branch upon its creation in 1983, he was instrumental in the reshaping and modernizing the Army's aerial combat capabilities.

The Parker Awards are a multi-component, Department of the Army-level honor, recognizing battalions for their superior performance in safety, leadership, training, and maintenance.

Battalions are nominated in four categories: Combat, Combat Support, Combat Service Support, and Table of Distribution and Allowances. The winners in each category then compete for the honor of being named the overall top aviation battalion of the year.

The 2025 awardees represent the diverse and critical roles that Army aviation units play across the globe:

Combat Category Winner: 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, stationed at Camp Humphreys in the Republic of Korea

Combat Support and Overall Top Aviation Battalion of the Year: 2nd Battalion (Assault), 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Combat Service Support Category Winner: 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colorado

Table of Distribution and Allowances Category Winner: 1st Battalion, 212th Aviation Regiment, 110th Aviation Brigade at Fort Rucker, Alabama

These winning battalions, from the forward-deployed front lines in the Republic of Korea to the vital training and support hubs back home, represent the highest levels of professionalism and readiness within the branch. Their accomplishments are a testament to the enduring legacy of Lt. Gen. Parker, reflecting his commitment to modernization and excellence. As the Army continues to face evolving global challenges, the skill, dedication, and superior performance of these units ensure that Army Aviation remains a decisive advantage on any battlefield.