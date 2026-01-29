Cold-Weather Capable: IL ANG PA Airmen Test Limits During NS 26-1

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich. – Public affairs Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing and 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, trained in Arctic conditions to prepare for cold-weather operations and assess how effectively they and their equipment function in austere environments during Northern Strike 26-1 Jan. 26-29, 2026, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The training emphasized realism and repetition, placing Airmen in conditions similar to those they may face during real-world missions in Arctic conditions.

“Training outside your comfort zone is imperative for our Airmen. Pushing them physically in a harsh winter climate, staying fluid with weather that changes by the minute and testing not only them, but their equipment is essential,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Unverzagt, the public affairs officer at the 183d Wing and officer in charge of the Illinois Air National Guard NS 26-1 public affairs team.

Operating in extreme cold introduces consistent, predictable challenges. Batteries lose power more quickly, camera controls become less responsive and snow effects lenses and screens. The public affairs specialists had to remain flexible in planning assignments and managing resources to protect themselves and their equipment while providing real-world public affairs coverage of the exercise for the Michigan Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs Office.

Airmen’s trust in the personal protective equipment and cold-weather gear was tested alongside camera equipment. The public affairs specialists utilized layering systems that allowed them to stay warm while still being able to operate cameras and other equipment.

Movement and setup were also part of the training. Snow and ice slow travel and increase fatigue, particularly when hauling equipment. The team had to practice moving deliberately, securing gear to prevent damage and stabilizing cameras and tripods in wind and uneven terrain.

The training reinforced individual responsibility and teamwork. Airmen monitored themselves and teammates for signs of cold stress and fatigue, managed time outdoors to limit exposure and communicated clearly to maintain safety and efficiency. These habits are essential for sustaining operations in cold environments.

“If we don’t find our left and right limits in an exercise setting, we take a chance of failure when the time comes to go downrange. This exercise provides invaluable real-world training to ensure our Airmen are operating at their highest ability when the time comes to answer our nation’s call,” said Unverzagt.

The Airmen gained practical experience that will inform future missions through providing public affairs and visual information specialties in Arctic conditions. The environment highlighted equipment limitations, reinforced planning and built familiarity with operating under physical constraints. The result is a more prepared Illinois Air National Guard public affairs force capable of documenting and communicating effectively anytime, anywhere.