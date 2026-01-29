From the Chiefs Mess to the Wardroom: SWESC BMC commissions to CWO2

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt | NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (January 23, 2025) — Chief Boatswain's Mate Rogelio Magana, assigned to Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, is promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2, Jan. 23, during a commissioning ceremony presided over by SWESC Commanding Officer Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 30, 2026) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Rogelio Magaña, a native of East Los Angeles, Calif., commissioned to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2 during a commissioning ceremony, Jan. 23, at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes’ USS Whitehat Boatswain’s Mate Schoolhouse.

Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, SWESC’s commanding officer, presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of office to Magaña.

“We are here to celebrate a leader who has not only been a pillar at this command but has also been embodied with the very spirit of our mission: to ready sea-bound warriors for the fleet,” said Cmdr. Cooper. “Today, we congratulate BMC Magaña on his selection and transition to the esteemed rank of chief warrant officer. During his time here, BMC Magaña has been more than just a chief. He has been a mentor, a standard bearer, an inspiration, and has poured energy into our Sailors; upholding the motto ‘strength through training and discipline.’ As a CWO2, he will take on a new and critical role, shifting from leading enlisted personnel to becoming a go-to specialist, a problem-solver, a trusted advisor to both enlisted Sailors and commissioned officers.”

During the ceremony, his fellow chief petty officers removed his chief anchor collar devices from his uniform and combination cover from his head. His wife, son, and mother-in-law had the honor of replacing those anchors with his new chief warrant officer 2 collar devices and combination cover.

Lt. Cara Bradley, a former shipmate aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and friend of Magaña, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.

“Everyone onboard knew that if you showed up with an issue, Chief would be there to help no matter how large or small the problem,” said Lt. Bradley. “His passion and drive to do the best was something I saw time and time again. His mindset provided the groundwork and pillars for my leadership and something I continue to work towards. It is my distinct pleasure to be the first person to welcome Rogelio Magaña to the Wardroom.”

Magaña has been assigned to SWESC since October 2023, serving as the departmental leading chief petty officer of the Professional Mariners Schoolhouse and the command’s Urinalysis Department.

“I never expected to sit in the shade of the tree I planted. To see the impact I have had throughout the year and all the support that came my way has meant a lot to me.” said CWO2 Magaña. “Standing here, I realize that I am surrounded my friends, family, and shipmates and that means the world to me. In the Navy, there are very few moments where you get to see the true impact of your work. Most days, you keep moving and go from mission to mission or problem to problem, but today forces me to stop and take a breath and truly take it all in.”

Magaña enlisted in the United States Navy on August 26, 2009. Growing up in East Los Angeles, California, surrounded by heavy gang culture, he knew early on that he wanted a different path. He turned toward academics at UCLA, but due to finances and learning he would soon be a father, Magaña made the decision to enlist.

“I wanted to give my family a fighting chance, provide stability, and build a future grounded in service, discipline, and opportunity,” said Magaña. “Becoming a chief petty officer was one of the greatest honors of my career, but I chose the chief warrant officer path because I wanted to expand my ability to serve the Navy at a higher technical and advisory level. As a CWO, I can continue to lead while also serving as a subject-matter expert, bridging the gap between enlisted Sailors and commissioned officers. This transition allows me to have a broader impact on readiness, mentorship, and mission execution, while setting the example for Sailors, who come from similar backgrounds, that leadership and growth have no ceiling.”

For his dedication and impact during his tour at SWESC, Cmdr. Cooper presented and donned CWO2 Magaña with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

CWO2 Magaña will be attending the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy prior to reporting onboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as the ship’s Boatswain in March 2026.

For more information about SWESC, visit our website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWESCGreatLakes/ or Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/SWESCGL.